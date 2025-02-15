"The boy who broke Poatan"- Fans react as Alex Pereira reunites with cancer survivor whose head he shave, sharing an emotional moment

Fans reacted to Alex Pereira reuniting with a cancer survivor he met last year.

In July 2024, Pereira posted a video on his YouTube channel of him visiting The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

The footage went viral due to the UFC superstar uncharacteristically becoming emotional while shaving the head of a cancer patient.

Earlier this week, Pereira reunited with the former cancer patient who's since overcome the disease. The UFC light heavyweight champion had this to say in the video shared on X:

"About a year ago or so, I came to Australia. I cut his hair at the Institute of Cancer here in Australia. It was something very emotional, very heavy for me, I cried, I got emotional. To see this guy's recovery. He was training Muay Thai. He had to stop because of the cancer and now he's fought against cancer, he beat cancer. A big inspiration. This is what you call fighting."

Fans in the comment section reacted to Pereira sharing a special moment with the Australian cancer survivor:

"My goat for a reason"

"The boy who broke Poatan. The MMA Gods heard his tears drop"

"Two very inspirational and strong fighters"

"Nawwwwww you absolutely love to see it"

Alex Pereira visited the Australian Children's Hospital shortly after his light heavyweight title defense rematch against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. 'Poatan' has fought once since taking out Prochazka, defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. by fourth-round knockout in October 2024.

Watch Pereira reunite with the previously mentioned cancer survivor below:

Alex Pereira scheduled to defend UFC light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira's latest title defense against Khalil Rountree Jr. was a controversial booking within the MMA community.

Many fans and analysts thought Pereira should have fought Magomed Ankalaev, who's proven to be a threat to the UFC light heavyweight throne.

In October 2024, Ankalaev solidified his title shot with a unanimous decision win against Aleksandar Rakic. Ankalaev extended his unbeaten streak to 12 fights (one draw).

On March 8, Pereira and Ankalaev will settle their rivalry in the UFC 313 main event. The highly-anticipated matchup goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

