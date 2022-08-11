The Chad Mendes escape at the end - Molly McCann and fans react to Conor McGregor's impressive new grappling footage 

Fans are seemingly impressed with Conor McGregor's new training video. The Irishman recently posted a video of himself training jiu-jitsu, drawing appreciation from fans.

UFC women's flyweight Molly McCann commended McGregor's jiu-jitsu with special emphasis on his iconic guillotine escape that he used against Chad Mendes at UFC 189 back in 2015. 'Meatball,' wrote:

"The chad mendes escape at the end. Jjeeezzeeee"

Renowned podcaster Marcus Deegan also recalled watching McGregor's smooth escape against Mendes back in 2015. The Irishman's long-time coach John Kavanagh also commented on the post, calling him a 'Heartbreaker'.

via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Many fans believe that McGregor's grappling footage is proof that the former UFC double champ is on his way to an octagon return. Others were simply impressed to see the elite striker working on other aspects of his game.

via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

McGregor defeated Mendez via second-round TKO in the main-event at UFC 189 to be crowned the interim featherweight champ. One of the highlights of the match was 'Notorious' spinning counter clockwise to escape Mendes' guillotine and land in side control.

Watch McGregor's longtime coach Owen Roddy breakdown the move below:

Conor McGregor takes a dig at lightweight title contender Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor has managed to stay relevant despite being out of action for more than a year now. 'Notorious' has no dearth of potential opponents calling him out for his return fight.

McGregor has also hinted at potential opponents every now and then, although he is yet to specify a timeline for his return. Most recently, the Dubliner reignited his rivalry with the Dagestani brigade, calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Islam Makhachev. Taking a dig at marriage practices in Makhachev's culture, 'Notorious' wrote in a now deleted tweet:

"when your parents are cousins."

via @Conor McGregor on Twitter

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 in October. The Dagestani standout has previously expressed interest in fighting McGregor but is currently focused on his upcoming opponent. 'Notorious' has also been called out by 'do Bronx' who made it clear that he was eyeing a big payday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew