"The devil himself" - Fans play matchmaker for Bryce Mitchell as he ponders about next opponent

Bryce Mitchell recently secured a commanding unanimous decision victory against Dan Ige in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 79 last week.

Mitchell made a comeback after a layoff of over nine months following his first loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282 in December 2022. However, 'Thug Nasty' demonstrated his resilience by outworking Ige, as reflected in the judges' scorecards with scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.

Bryce Mitchell recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to inquire with his fans about their suggestions for his next opponent. He posted:

"The Bryce is rite. Who’s my next fite?"

Check out Mitchell's post below:

Fans promptly assumed the role of matchmakers for the featherweight contender, responding with their proposed matchups and a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Josh Emmett or Brian Ortega"

Another wrote:

"Nobody wants the smoke!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"A rematch against the warrior from Spain, or @SugaSeanMMA"

"The devil himself"

"You and my hometown boy T-City would be fuckin nuts"

"Take out Giga next. Cook em to the bone brother"

"I actually think fight should be changed to Fite... I like it 🙌"

"Volkanonski tap him out and bring that belt to Arkansas"

"Let Suga Show retire you."

Dana White endorses Bryce Mitchell's right to raise the Bible inside octagon

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell's act of bringing his Bible into the octagon, both during his fighter introduction and again in his post-fight interview after his win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79.

The UFC CEO appeared completely unfazed and emphasized that the promotion encourages fighters to express themselves. During a recent media interview, White underscored that fighters have the freedom to express their beliefs, including religious or political messages, without facing penalties from the UFC:

"I got no reaction, you know how I am here. Whatever you're into, man. There's no muzzles here...Whoever you are, whatever you believe, whatever you think, we've heard it all, seen it all, well we think we have. But, you know, this is one of those places where [you can] say what you feel and say what you want, and it's all good with me."

Check out White's comments below:

