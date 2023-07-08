"The hell is Alex doing there" - Hilarious family photos of Alexander Volkanovski, Robert Whittaker, and other UFC 290 fighters has fans in splits

Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker are among the UFC's elite. Cage fighters have a gladiatorial-esque image in the minds of fight fans. So naturally, fans could barely contain their excitement when they got hold of some goofy pictures of these trained fighters.

Twitter user @MacMallyMMA recently posted some family pictures of featherweight champion Volkanovski, top middleweight Whittaker, and flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, hinting at the irony of how deceiving these photos are of their capacity for violence.

In the pictures, 'The Great' can be seen donning a white angel costume complete with black wings, while Whittaker is seen chilling on an inflatable rainbow unicorn buoy. The picture also shows 'The Assassin baby' proudly showing off his nerdy side, displaying his Marvel Lego collection.

Brandon Moreno showing his love for Legos [Image courtesy @theassassinbaby on Instagam]

@MacMallyMMA's post read:

"Three of the most savage fighters on the planet compete in the octagon tomorrow. #UFC290"

The picture sent Twitter into a frenzy, generating a plethora of hilarious responses. Twitter user @MAdamBLitReal responded to hilarious photos by saying:

"That Robert Whittaker one is gold. The hell is Alex doing there lmfao."

A rather salty fan, @TclarkIV, responded by saying:

"2 of them are losing."

Another user noted his surprise in an emoji-filled post, saying that Volkanovski's picture was especially hilarious:

"lol that one of Volk. 😂😂"

In a curious response, @TEAMMCGOAT asked:

"Is rob naked?"

Another fan joined in on the fun, saying:

"That picture of Whittaker always gets me.😂😂"

@MAdamBLitReal gave his stamp of approval for Alexander Volkanovski's capacity to have fun, saying:

"Dude lives a hell of a life 😂 I ain't mad lmao."

Alexander Volkanovski, Robert Whittaker, and Brandon Moreno are all set to compete in the upcoming UFC 290 fight card scheduled for Saturday, July 8, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alexander Volkanovski reaffirms his plans for an Islam Makhachev rematch after UFC 290

Alexander Volkanovski came up short against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on scorecards at UFC 284 earlier this February. Regardless of the setback, 'The Great' is on the prowl for a rematch with the Dagestani.

Talking about his upcoming fight at UFC 290 against Yair Rodriguez on the Impaulsive podcast, the Aussie reaffirmed his plans for a second meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege, saying:

"I'm going to prepare as if this [Rodriguez fight] is the biggest challenge of my life. I'm planning on f*****g going champ-champ and having that rematch with Islam. [No, I'm not looking past Rodriguez] He is dangerous. I know what I'm capable of. I'm planning on obviously running through him and moving up [to lightweight]."

Catch Alexander Volknovski's comments below:

