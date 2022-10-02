"The law has been called in, and I will enforce it" - Daniel Cormier promises to be impartial while refereeing Seth Rollins' WWE grudge match against Matt Riddle

Daniel Cormier will be serving as guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philadelphia next weekend. While making the announcement of WWE guest appearance, the former UFC double champion has promised to be unbiased in rendering his duties. 'DC' wrote:

"I will be fair. I’ll be honest. I’ll be impartial. And I will not take anyone’s shit. I will be there for a reason. The law has been called in, and I will enforce it with every part of myself to the fullest extent."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Leading MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to break to the news of Cormier's WWE appearance. Helwani also cast doubt on how impartial 'DC' would be while refereeing a Seth Rollins match. The Canadian journalist wrote:

"I love @dc_mma and am very happy for him but I do have questions regarding how impartial he’ll be reffing a @WWERollins match"

Daniel Cormier and Seth Rollins are well-known supporters of each other and 'DC' was seen wildly celebrating 'The Architect's' heavyweight title win at WrestleMania 31. However, the former UFC double champion insists that he is the only person fit to be the third man in the ring with Rollins and Riddle.

Daniel Cormier has always been interested in working with the WWE

With an Olympic wrestling background, it is only natural for Daniel Cormier to be interested in a pro-wrestling stint after a glorious MMA career. 'DC' has been interested in working with the WWE as a fighter or otherwise.

Back in September 2020, Cormier told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso that he had spoken to the WWE regarding a potential commentary role. More recently, the former UFC double champ was approached to work with the then NXT tag team champions, Creed Brothers. 'DC' said during a Q & A session with Monster Energy:

"I actually talked to them quite a bit. I'm friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H, and I've got some friends now that are competing [in WWE]. So my brother, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a Creed Brother in the WWE. The Creed Brothers are the 'NXT' Champions, the smaller league champions, and so I've been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven't been able to make it work. It's something that I really do want to do."

