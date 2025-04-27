"The longest fraud reign" - Fans erupt as Jon Jones becomes longest-reigning heavyweight champion despite only one title defense 

Jon Jones recently made history as the longest reigning UFC heavyweight champion, but fans aren’t exactly throwing a parade.

Ad

Over 785 days since submitting Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title, Jones has defended the title just once. He secured a third-round TKO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title in a legacy bout.

Jones has surpassed Miocic’s legendary first title run, which lasted from May 2016 to January 2018. Yet, instead of celebration, the MMA world exploded in frustration.

Check out the X post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Critics point out that while Jones defended his title once in over two years, fighters like Tom Aspinall have risen and demanded their shot. Several fans took to X and wrote:

"The longest fraud reign."

"Making stalling and ducking sound like an achievement?"

"With 1 defense, this sh*t should be illegal."

"No one cares about days, all that matters is number of times he defended."

Ad

"Can break any record if you never fight."

"785 days for 1 defense is actually hilarious."

"By defending ONCE against a senior citizen."

"Thats cool and all but doesnt mean anything to the fans."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Jon Jones breaking the record for heavyweight title reign. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Meanwhile, negotiations for a potential Jones vs. Aspinall clash have been rocky, with reports suggesting Jones is allegedly seeking a $30 million payday to make the fight happen. UFC CEO Dana White insists that the promotion has done everything to seal the deal, but insiders agree that the ball has always been in Jones’ court.

Meanwhile, the interim UFC heavyweight champion Aspinall waits in the wings, with several fans hoping for a fresh new era. The UK MMA star recently claimed that he has started training, and UFC fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen speculated that the fight might be coming to fruition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.