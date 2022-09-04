"The UFC was looking for a serious commitment" - Fans hilariously react to Twitter user pointing out that Leonardo DiCaprio hasn't attended any UFC event since promotion turned 25

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has seemingly not attended a single UFC event since 2018. While DiCaprio was in attendance for several events like UFC 167 and UFC 196, the Titanic star hasn't been seen cageside recently.

A social media post recently noted that DiCaprio has not attended a single UFC event since UFC 229, which was headlined by the epic grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in 2018. The post also noted that the event was held shortly before the promotion turned 25 years old.

DiCaprio, seemingly not attending a single event since the promotion turning 25 has invited uproarious reactions from fans. The digs at DiCaprio come in light of his recent breakup with his 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone. The Shutter Island star seemingly doesn't date anyone who crosses the 25 year threshold.

Mohanad Elshieky @MohanadElshieky It’s not that the door wasn’t big enough for both Rose and Jack, it’s just that Rose turned 25 that day It’s not that the door wasn’t big enough for both Rose and Jack, it’s just that Rose turned 25 that day

@ryanvgarcia wrote:

"The UFC was looking for a serious commitment lol"

@omaralkhazali_ wrote:

"Life ends at 25 with DiCaprio"

@amazigh.alchemist wrote:

"A fully developed brain is a deal breaker for him"

(Comments via @combatalk on Instagram)

Khabib Nurmagomedov nearly landed on Leonardo DiCaprio at UFC 229

Leonardo DiCaprio was in attendance when Khabib Nurmagomedov dethroned Conor McGregor in the main event at UFC 229 in 2018. Following his victory, Nurmagomedov decided to jump out of the cage and settle his issues with McGregor, leading to absolute chaos at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

'The Eagle' seemingly almost landed on DiCaprio when he jumped out of the octagon at UFC 229. The Oscar awardee later informed Nurmagomedov of the same whilst they were dining at a restaurant in Paris. Recalling his conversation with DiCaprio, the former UFC lightweight king told Match TV:

"He’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) a big fan (of MMA). He told me, 'I was sitting 5 meters away (you jumped the cage at UFC 229), you nearly landed on me!' We chatted... he invited us to dinner in a restaurant in the center of Paris. It was interesting for me how he would sit there. He’s a regular guy, but it was surprising to me, when people came up to him for a photo, he said ‘I don’t take photos.’ I asked why, and he said it’s not possible to make everyone happy" h/t RT Sport

