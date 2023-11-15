"The most underrated translator in the game" - Kelvin Gastelum's 'real translation' of Alex Pereira's UFC 295 interview amazes fans

At UFC 295, Alex Pereira made history by becoming the ninth fighter to win a championship across multiple divisions in the UFC. He followed up on his win over Jiří Procházka with a post-fight interview, in which he singled out Israel Adesanya. Fellow fighter Kelvin Gastelum noted some unmentioned details from the short speech.

As a Brazilian, Pereira is a Portuguese speaker who rarely speaks English. So his post-fight interview was conducted in Portuguese and translated by his official translator. But as is often the case, Pereira's translator glossed over some of his words for the sake of brevity, which caught Kelvin Gastelum's attention.

This prompted Gastelum to take to Instagram, where he offered an uncut translation of Alex Pereira's post-fight interview. His efforts were widely applauded by fans and fighters alike, especially Brazilians, who flocked to the comment section of his video to praise him.

All-time great Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Rubens Charles Maciel congratulated him in his native Portuguese, saying, 'Congratulations Kelvin! Excellent translation,' which can be read below:

"Parabéns Kelvin! Excelente tradução"

One commenter, who appears to know him personally, labeled Gastelum an underrated translator for his Portuguese-speaking skills:

"The most underrated translator in the game. Miss you brotha"

One fan even claimed to have understood Pereira's words better after Gastelum's explanation than from hearing them from 'Poatan' himself. He said:

"Eu entendi melhor com a explicação do Kelvin do que o próprio Poatan falando. [I understood it better with Kelvin's explanation than from Poatan himself speaking.]"

Another fan referenced Israel Adesanya's past claim that Alex Pereira would be forgotten and relegated to sitting at bars claiming to have beaten 'The Last Stylebender' once:

"Sad thing is, Izzy going to be the dude at the bar in 30 years saying I beat that guy once."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Alex Pereira's first light heavyweight title defense

While Alex Pereira hoped to defend his newly minted UFC light heavyweight title in a fourth fight with his career rival, Israel Adesanya, his wishes won't be granted. At the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, Dana White was quick to assert that former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill will face 'Poatan' next.

Hill sat cage-side for the bout between 'Poatan' and Jiří Procházka, and will be chomping at the bit to reclaim the light heavyweight title. Jan Błachowicz, who recently lost to Pereira, also called out the power-punching Brazilian, lambasting him for pursuing yet another fight with Adesanya.