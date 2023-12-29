"There's a scary aspect to it" - Paige VanZant details how different life has been since quitting UFC on the back of OnlyF*ns

Paige VanZant's UFC run did not end in the way that the promotion had hoped. However, VanZant found success on OnlyF*ns, which has changed her life for the better. In an interview with MMA Fighting on YouTube, she touched on numerous topics.

'12 Gauge' spoke about her upcoming return to combat sports as well as the financial independence she's enjoyed from her OnlyF*ns career.

"It's going from being an employee to being the boss of my own company. So, I do feel like I've stepped into an entirely new realm of success, where I get to determine my future. I get to determine every move that I make, and there's a scary aspect to it, just knowing that I'm dictating every decision that I make."

Check out Paige VanZant talk about being her own boss in the clip below (15:55):

VanZant has not competed in the UFC since 2020, when she suffered her third defeat in four fights, losing to Amanda Ribas via arm bar in Round 1. She parted ways with the UFC and has not competed as a mixed martial artist since. Instead, VanZant ventured into the world of bare-knuckle boxing.

Unfortunately for VanZant, her BKFC journey was unsuccessful as she first lost to Britain Hart via unanimous decision at BKFC Knucklemania.

VanZant then faced Rachael Ostovich, whom she had previously defeated via armbar in her final UFC win. However, she was unable to replicate her success in bare-knuckle boxing. '12 Gauge' suffered her second consecutive bare-knuckle boxing loss, falling to Ostovich via unanimous decision at BKFC 18.

Paige VanZant's pro-wrestling stint

Paige VanZant has dabbled in various industries. While she currently works as a model on social media and previously spent most of her time as a combat sports athlete, '12 Gauge' also ventured into the world of pro-wrestling by signing with AEW. VanZant made her first appearance in the promotion in September 2021, with American Top Team.

'12 Gauge', however, has not been a regular on the AEW roster, having never committed to a full-time career as a pro-wrestler. Her last appearance in the promotion took place in May 2022 at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.