'I'm not a person, I'm a feeling' - Britain Hart cut a Promo of the Year contender after beating Paige VanZant

Britain Hart forged a bold statement following her victory over Paige VanZant via unanimous decision at the "biggest bare-knuckle fighting event ever."

Hart demanded to fight Paige VanZant as soon as the news that the former UFC women's flyweight contender had joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship broke out.

While the BKFC: KnuckleMania's main event marked Paige VanZant's debut in the promotion, it was Hart's fourth bare-knuckle fight. She now holds a record of two wins and two losses.

Hart delivered an enthusiastic post-fight speech following her victory via unanimous decision after neither fighter could finish the bout before the third round was over.

"I am not a person though; I am not. I am a f*cking feeling, and all of you guys are going to feel it," claimed Hart.

Britain Hart is not a person pic.twitter.com/blukf8DWP9 — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) February 6, 2021

Paige VanZant left the UFC in 2020, looking for a stage where her fight skills would be better appreciated. With offers from BKFC and Bellator, she opted for the bare-knuckle fighting promotion to further develop her boxing game.

One of the most famous names among female fighters, Paige VanZant, spent almost six years competing in the UFC. After a promising start with three straight wins, Paige VanZant's only managed to win two out of her next six fights.

Paige VanZant claims she is getting paid ten times more at BKFC

Web Summit 2018 In Lisbon

Advertisement

In a press conference ahead of her BKFC debut, Paige VanZant claimed that she is getting ten times more money competing in the bare-knuckle promotion than she did in the UFC.

"I'm here for a reason. I was in the UFC for six years, getting paid $40,000 [to perform] and $40,000 [to win], and now I'm getting ten times that doing what I love," Paige VanZant said ahead of her debut. "So, obviously, I'm not going anywhere. I'm very happy fighting here, and I'm excited to fight."

The former UFC flyweight contender also revealed that she had an offer from Bellator, but in the end, BKFC was the one she decided would suit her career the best:

"I was really fortunate coming from the UFC that I did have so many organizations [that] reached out, and I truly wasn't sure where my career was going to go. I had two big offers that were in competition: this one or Bellator, which my husband [Austin Vanderford] fights for. I know I had a lot of people – my coaches, my husband – they all wanted me to go to Bellator. But I had to go where my passion lies, and I truly know this is the organization I belong with. This is the one I was most passionate about. This is where I see myself being the most successful," said Paige VanZant.