"These two ladies brings out bangers" - Fans react as Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko faceoff at NCAA Women's Final Four

Fans were happy to see Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko come together for a friendly faceoff during the NCAA Women's Final Four.

On Friday night, the University of Iowa and South Carolina punched their tickets to the NCAA Women's Championship. The stands were filled with spectators supporting the growth of female sports, including UFC women's flyweight champion Grasso and former champion Shevchenko.

Grasso and Shevchenko have fought twice in the octagon, with a third meeting expected later this year. Therefore, most fans expect them to be rivals, but their respect for each other has established a wholesome relationship.

The world-class flyweight MMA fighters came face-to-face for a friendly faceoff, leading to the following fan reactions on Instagram:

"I'm glad they are friends."

"Seeing fighters who've been opponents being good friends is always awesome, bet we'll see Izzy and Alex like this one day lol"

"Love seeing two beasts having professionalism and respect between each other, so dope"

"Protect them at all cost. These two ladies brings out bangers"

Instagram comments

Revisiting the first two fights between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

In March 2023, Alexa Grasso attempted to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women's flyweight title. The Mexican-born challenger was a sizeable underdog heading into the UFC 285 co-main event, and the fight was playing out as expected.

Suddenly, Grasso secured a rear-naked choke in round four and shocked the world by defeating Shevchenko.

Six months later, Shevchenko received an opportunity to avenge her loss by facing Grasso in the UFC Noche main event. This time, the elite female fighters went the distance, leading to a controversial split decision draw.

Before fighting for a third time, Grasso and Shevchenko signed on to coach 'The Ultimate Fighter Season 32'. The reality show began filming three weeks ago, making it unclear if they concluded the season or took a short break for the women's flyweights to attend the NCAA Women's Final Four.

It's unclear when and where the Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko trilogy matchup will take place. There's a possibility they will fight on Mexican Independence Day again, Sep. 16 inside The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, depending on when TUF 32 is fully released.

Poll : Who will win the trilogy fight between TUF 32 coaches? Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko 0 votes View Discussion