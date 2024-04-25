"They don't call him The Beast for nothing" - Fans react as Eddie Hall breaks world record for punch force at UFC PI

Fans reacted to Eddie Hall allegedly surpassing Alex Pereira's punching power.

Over the years, the punching machine inside the UFC Performance Institute has become controversial among MMA fans. The latest chapter of the striking power equipment involves Hall, a former World's Strongest Man, who showcased his love for martial arts by training with Tom Aspinall and other well-known fighters.

Hall recently tested his power on the UFC PI's machine and secured a score of 208,901. The previous highest score was by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (191,796). Once the footage emerged on Twitter, fans took to the comment section and shared their reactions:

"They don't call him The Beast for nothing"

"I mean this makes sense...one of the strongest men at 380 lbs who trained to throw."

"I wouldn't want to defend against this man with my FACE lol."

"he threw all those 360lbs into that punch, no wonder he broke the record."

Twitter comments

In March 2022, Eddie Hall tested his fighting skills in a boxing match against Thor Bjornsson, who played "The Mountain" in Game of Thrones. The battle between the legendary strongmen went the six-round distance, with Bjornsson emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Since then, Hall was surrounded by rumors of an MMA fight against various opponents, including strongman Brian Shaw. Unfortunately, the event didn't materialize, but the 36-year-old former World's Strongest Man is interested in making his debut in the future.

Watch the footage of Hall hitting the punching machine below:

Expand Tweet

Controversy behind the UFC PI's punching machine involving Eddie Hall and Joe Pyfer

The UFC Performance Institute's punching machine went viral when Francis Ngannou set the record a few years ago. The impressive score became a promotional tactic for the UFC before things started to get confusing.

Earlier this year, UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer shared footage of him breaking Ngannou's record. Although Pyfer is a hard-hitting fighter, fans started questioning the legitimacy of the machine, as it was difficult to imagine him hitting harder than 'The Predator.'

Eddie Hall being the latest to break the punching power record doesn't help the confusion. Hall is one of the strongest people on the planet, but there's no doubt that Alex Pereira and Ngannou are more dangerous strikers than him.

Expand Tweet