"They need new champion" - Islam Makhachev reveals what it means to represent Dagestan in a post-Khabib Nurmagomedov era

Hailing from the mountains of Dagestan, Russia, UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev is believed to be just as sublime in mixed martial arts as his mentor, former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With 'The Eagle' hanging up his fighting gloves, Islam Makhachev is supposedly the one to pick up the mantle of Dagestan's pride in fight sports. Whether Makhachev can fill the colossal shoes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and become the next Dagestani UFC champion remains to be seen. But the 29-year-old seems completely up for the task if his recent interview on UFC Unfiltered Episode 512 is anything to go by.

Answering what it means for him to represent Dagestan in the post-Khabib era, Islam Makhachev said that his native land wants a new champion, and he is ready to be the one.

"Because now, everybody knows Khabib [Nurmagomedov], a lot of people love MMA. They need a new champion. That's why I am always training hard and one day I am going to come to Dagestan with the belt," Islam Makhachev said.

Islam Makhachev is set to face Thiago Moises in the lightweight main event of UFC Vegas 31 on Saturday, July 17 at UFC Apex arena.

Islam Makhachev on Khabib Nurmagomedov: "He's like an older brother to me"

Fans and experts are constantly comparing Islam Makhachev to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Some even claim that Makhachev could outshine Nurmagomedov in terms of MMA accolades. However, the two of them have no bad blood between them.

On the contrary, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are as close as brothers, having grown up together and trained under Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov at the same gym.

In a recent interview with MMA Extra, Islam Makhachev spoke about his relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov and how 'The Eagle' would always be an inspiration for him in his career as well as in his life.

"Me and Khabib, we have a very close relationship,” Islam Makhachev told MMA Extra. “He’s not just my sparring partner or a friend, he’s like an older brother to me who showed me the way in life. He has already traveled the road for us. He showed us the way we should go and train. I would say I’ll remember him throughout my sports career and maybe through all my life because I knew him since the school days, and we used to go to the same school. We used to live minutes apart from each other. Afterward, we started training together, so all my life, I’ve known him." (Translation courtesy: MMA Extra)

Islam Makhachev has an uphill task in front of him if he is to rise to the top of the lightweight division, given the host of formidable opponents in the weight class. However, if there is one person who can help him get there, it is Khabib Nurmagomedov.

