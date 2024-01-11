"They do have unfinished business” - Will Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya headline UFC 300? Michael Bisping weighs in

Israel Adesanya's return date is currently unclear following last year's announcement that he would be taking a break from MMA.

However, Michael Bisping believes that 'The Last Stylebender' may return this year, but not in his natural weight class of 185 pounds. 'The Count' has suggested that Adesanya could be facing Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300 in April at light heavyweight.

The pay-per-view card is expected to be among the promotion's biggest events of all time. So far, there have been five fight announcements for the UFC 300 card, but the headliner is yet to be released.

Given the history between Adesanya and Pereira, Bisping believes that April's PPV could be the perfect setting for their UFC trilogy bout.

During a recent YouTube video, the former middleweight champion said:

"Who has had two fights, won one and lost one, with Alex Pereira? Israel Adesanya. Who wants to come back and make this biggest splash? Of course, that's Adesanya... At 205 pounds. Boom, there it is. There's the caveat. There's your UFC 300 main event. All wrapped up with a little bowtie put on it."

Bisping continued:

"Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, they do have unfinished business."

Watch the video below from 4:33:

Israel Adesanya shares plans regarding his fighting future

Israel Adesanya suffered a shock defeat to Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 last year.

A month after his loss, 'The Last Stylebender' announced that he would be taking an extended break from competing. In an interview several weeks later, he jokingly stated that he would only be returning in 2027, but Adesanya has now confirmed that he hopes to fight again this year.

After dismissing a rumor that he would be returning to the octagon against Khamzat Chimaev, it is now unclear who 'The Last Stylebender' could face next. There are suggestions that he could be matched up against the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, which set to headline UFC 297 next weekend.

During a recent podcast episode with boxing coach and analyst Teddy Atlas, Israel Adesanya discussed his future fight plans, saying:

"Four fights in 14 months... I know when I’m done with this, I’m going to miss it. So I was trying to do as much as I can. Then I realized it’s not about quantity, it’s about quality. I’m still going to enjoy this. Next year when I fight, I know I’ll fight. I don’t know when I’m going to fight, but when I fight, it’s going to be quality. It’s not going to be quantity."

Watch the video below (40:25):