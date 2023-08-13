“They woke an animal” - Conor McGregor to train Dillon Danis for Logan Paul fight, threatens legal action if YouTuber pulls out

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has shared details about his involvement in the upcoming matchup between his friend and teammate Dillon Danis and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

The Irishman was in attendance for the boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius, which took place at the O2 Arena in London, England. While there, 'The Notorious' interacted with the media and shared that he would be training Danis for the upcoming encounter against Paul.

McGregor backed 'El Jefe' to win the fight and said they were ready to take action if 'The Maverick' decided to be a no-show on fight night.

"Dillon will win for sure. They're already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. I know Dillon for years and I've trained with him many times. I'm guiding him. I'm gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win. So, I hope the lad [Logan Paul] shows up. He tried to pull a bill on us if we don't show up. we're gonna see. we're gonna come at him with a bill if he don't show up," said Conor McGregor.

Danis will make his boxing debut on October 14 against Paul. The fight will take place on the undercard of the Tommy Fury vs. KSI event which will be held at the AO Arena in Machester, England.

Danis was previously scheduled to compete against KSI back in January 2023. However, 'El Jefe' withdrew from the fight due to unknown reasons. Many are now concerned about the fight becoming a reality as they believe that Danis might repeat his actions before the event.

Both Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis have been out of action for quite some time

Conor McGregor and his friend Dillon Danis are often in the news for one reason or the other. But it has been quite some time since the two athletes were seen in action.

McGregor's last fight took place in July 2021 when he went up against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' suffered a brutal leg injury that night and has been out of action ever since.

On the other hand, Danis has been a part of just two professional MMA fights in his career. 'El Jefe' is 2-0 as a fighter and his last fight took place over four years ago in June 2019.

Considering the recent happenings, the two individuals might return to fighting soon.