"This is all canceled out" - Dillon Danis comes up with "6ix9ine tattoo" reference in response to Sean O'Malley's "life's crazy" tweet

Dillon Danis has started trash-talking Sean O'Malley after the recently crowned champion was celebrated on Twitter.

'Sugar' is now on top of the world after dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 and becoming champion. Following the fight, he posted on X how he became UFC champion at 28 years old with an 18-0 unbeaten record. Dillon Danis was not very keen on congratulating the champ; instead, he called him out for one of his tattoos:

"This is all canceled out once you let 6ix9ine tattoo a "69" on you."

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

Danis was referring to the 69 tattoo that Sean O'Malley has near his right shoulder. He got the controversial rapper Tekashi 69 to tattoo it on him in honor of him. According to the Jiu-Jitsu expert, that one tattoo cancels out everything that he has achieved in life. Fans were unhappy with his latest diss and warned him not to come after O'Malley.

'Sugar' is one of the most beloved athletes in the UFC and has been donned the people's champ following his coronation at UFC 292. Fans in the comments section quickly defended the bantamweight champion against Danis.

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul is paying people to silence him on social media

Dillon Danis has been trash-talking the Paul brothers for a while now. However, the former UFC fighter took it to another level when his fight against Logan Paul was announced. He began targeting Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal, and revealing some very personal pictures and videos of the Sports Illustrated model. However, Danis believes 'The Maverick' is now out to silence him:

"This isn't even fun anymore like come on it's obviously Logan (Paul) paying people to silence me."

Take a look at a screenshot of his Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis has been complaining about getting shadowbanned on Twitter and having his Instagram posts taken down for no reason. The former UFC fighter believes it is all Logan Paul's doing in a bid to silence him and prevent him from posting any more pictures or videos of his fiance, Nina Agdal. Danis has accumulated over 2 Billion views in the last 28 days, all thanks to his antics.

He has promised fans that he will not stop and that he has many more photos and videos of Nina Agdal, which he plans to continue posting.