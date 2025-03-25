"This is all on Dana" - Fans react as Tom Aspinall's reign as interim heavyweight champion reaches 500 days

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been holding on to the strap for 500 days, and fight fans seem bothered by it. Despite heavyweight champion Jon Jones' apparent reluctance, UFC CEO Dana White is confident the fight can be made.

Aspinall became the interim champion after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event of UFC 295. Jones was scheduled to headline the PPV against Stipe Miocic but a pectoral injury forced his withdrawal, making the UFC create an interim belt.

Interestingly, the UFC made Aspinall defend the interim strap against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 while Jones fought Stipe Miocic. After defeating Miocic at UFC 309, 'Bones' expressed disinterest in fighting Aspinall, and the Brit's interim title reign has now reached 500 days.

Fight fans had a field day reacting to Aspinall's milestone. One blamed UFC CEO Dana White, writing:

"This is all on Dana letting jones string him along."

A fan seemingly didn't realize that time went by, commenting:

"We floating through time and space man it feels like he fought for that yesterday."

Another expressed disgust, stating:

"It seems ridiculous at this point"

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @mma_orbit on X]

Tom Aspinall reveals the latest update on Jon Jones negotiations

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and his father, Andy, recently met UFC CBO Hunter Campbell. Aspinall was asked about the details of the meeting during his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Aspinall went into the meeting with a lot of doubts, but Campbell shared the UFC's plan with the heavyweight division, making him content:

"We had a nice meal and we talked everything through. You know, Hunter has always been extremely personable and reasonable with me. I can't say what he's like with other people. I don't know. But with me and my team, he's been nothing but hospitable and fantastic. And we had a fantastic meeting," Aspinall said.

Nonetheless, the interim heavyweight champion didn't reveal the exact nature of the meeting:

"Everything went amazing. I understand my position now. I understand what the company's doing now. And you got to stay tuned my friend because there's there's some big news coming," Aspinall added.

When Helwani asked whether he was confident that fight against Jon Jones would happen, Aspinall assured that he is. The Brit fighter also shared that becoming the undisputed champion is his priority, citing money and other perks as secondary.

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (10:14):

