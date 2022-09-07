"This isn't as easy as it looks" - Dana White wishes Nate Diaz luck for launching fight promotion Real Fight, Inc

Dana White recently reacted to the news of Nate Diaz starting his own MMA promotion, Real Fight Inc. According to White, being a fight promoter isn't as easy as it seems.

However, the UFC boss is happy to see more people get into the promotion business as it means more talent for Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), the gateway to the UFC. Diaz will be exhausting his current UFC contract next Saturday when he takes on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

White sent his best wishes to the Stockton native for his future ventures, be it fighting in another MMA promotion or starting his own. The UFC boss said during a recent DWCS presser:

"Listen, this isn't as easy as it looks. Lots of people have tried, but the more people that get into this sport, the more talent that's created... And hopefully I can just go every Tuesday, 52 weeks a year and do the Contender Series. So, like I said, I like Nate Diaz a lot. [Laughs] I obviously haven't seen his ESPN interview yet. But I wish him nothing but the best in whatever he does. If he goes and fights in another promotion or if he starts another promotion or whatever it is. I wish him the best."

Watch White's appearance at the DWCS 53 presser below:

Nate Diaz claims his fight against Khamzat Chimaev is the first Real Fight Inc. event

Nate Diaz recently announced that he will be launching his own MMA promotion, Real Fight Inc. The promotion will look for 'real ninjas, real fighters', drawing off Diaz's reputation for being real.

The Stockton native has also claimed that his upcoming bout against Khamzat Chimaev will be the first Real Fight Inc. event. Justifying his claims, Diaz stated that the UFC is pushing their fighter, 'Borz', on him. The 37-year-old said in an interview with Inside Fighting:

"This fight right here that I got coming up is brough to you by Real Fight Inc. Because the UFC is obviously pushing their fighter on me and not with me but against me. So this if the first Real Fight Inc. event we got right now."

Watch Diaz's interview with Inside Fighting below:

In a later interview with ESPN MMA, Diaz doubled down on his claims, clarifying that he had never originally wanted a fight against Chimaev.

