"This guy is a cupcake" - Paulo Costa warns Khamzat Chimaev to 'watch his back' after UFC PI altercation

Paulo Costa sent a warning to Khamzat Chimaev after their recent altercation at the UFC PI. Speaking on Instagram Live, Costa claimed that he was training with former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields while 'Borz' waited to confront him.

'Borrachinha' recently took a dig at Chimaev, labeling him a 'Gourmet Chechen' and hailing his upcoming opponent Nate Diaz as a "real gangster." Costa claims to have been confronted by Chimaev regarding his recent comments.

While the situation did not escalate further, their differences are far from settled as far as Costa is concerned. The Brazilian also sent a sinister message to 'Borz', warning him to watch his back. He said on Instagram:

"I said, 'Man you want to fight me?' He said, 'No, I just want to know what you talk about me.' And say, 'I want to fight you m***er***er, let's fight'. He say, 'Let's fight now.' And the guys jump in and you know, it's still there between me and him... Man, this guy is a cupacke. A cake of... You know, not real deal. I will f*** you Chimaev. Hey, watch your back man. I can't find you anywhere!"

When Khamzat Chimaev called Paulo Costa a "chicken"

Thankfully, the recent altercation between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa didn't escalate as 'Borz' opted to walk away, not before mocking the Brazilian's loss to Israel Adesanya two years ago.

At the time, Chimaev did not shy away from taking a dig at Costa for his devastating loss to Adesanya at UFC 253. 'Borz' was only two fights into his UFC career and was already eyeing a move up to middleweight to challenge the middleweight champion back in 2020.

'The Last Stylebender' had just defended his title against Costa via a spectacular TKO, followed by a humiliating dry hump gesture. Chimaev slammed 'Borrachinha' for being a "chicken" in the fight despite having a reputation for hard sparring. 'Borz' said in a previous interview with Dan Hardy:

“I think Paulo Costa was scared in this fight [against Adesanya at UFC 253]. I don’t know why people are scared to go in the cage and fight. In the gym, everybody tough, hard sparring but when it comes to the cage, they are being chicken. I don’t understand this mentality."

