"This guy has never seen a Michael Chandler fight" - 'Iron' reacts to Josh Barnett calling for MMA rule structure change

Michael Chandler shared his reaction to MMA pioneer Josh Barnett claiming the sport must make major changes.

Before Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, many fighters paved the way for MMA despite the heavy backlash. One of those people who deserves respect is Barnett, who became the UFC heavyweight champion in 2002 by defeating Randy Couture when he was 24 years old.

Two decades later, Barnett continues to train in MMA and excel in professional wrestling. 'The Warmaster' recently did an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and had this to say about his opinion on the current state of the sport:

"The rule structure of MMA has to change because we've already gamed it, the system is gamed. Five minutes has been figured out, how to work that five minutes, stay mostly as a kickboxer, only score your takedowns when you need to."

Barnett continued:

"If you do score that takedown, you know they are getting right back up again. So, it's really not even about establishing control on the ground. When you look at submission work anymore, it's essentially sleeper holds, rear-naked chokes if you want to use that terminology."

The footage of Barnett's comments was re-posted on Instagram by MMA Fighting. In the comment section, UFC lightweight superstar Chandler reacted by saying:

"This guy has never seen a Michael Chandler fight...."

What's next for Michael Chandler in the Octagon?

Michael Chandler last fought in November 2022, when his UFC record dropped to 2-3 due to a third-round submission loss against Dustin Poirier. Since then, Chandler has been sidelined while waiting for the return of Conor McGregor, who he's supposed to fight after coaching against on 'The Ultimate Fighter Season 31'.

The expected McGregor vs. Chandler matchup has been postponed for numerous reasons, including USADA eligibility, injuries, and movie obligations. Luckily, the UFC superstar and the promotions seem to be on the same page for their fight to take place this summer.

It's unclear when and where McGregor and Chandler will fight. With that said, the matchup should receive worldwide attention, as they are action-packed fighters who know how to promote.

