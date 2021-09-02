"This is just another day at the office" - Paddy Pimblett on whether he's feeling the pressure ahead of his UFC debut

Paddy Pimblett is finally set to make his UFC debut this weekend. He'll face Luigi Vendramini in the opening fight of the event's main card.

Pimblett comes into the UFC with a 16-3 record and is a former champion at European promotion Cage Warriors.

A UFC debut is enough to at least test the nerves of most fighters, but Paddy Pimblett appears nonplussed by the grandiose of the occasion.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Baddy' was asked whether he was feeling the pressure of the occasion at all. His response went as follows:

"To be honest, the fights I had on Cage Warriors in the Echo Arena, in me home town where I sold the arena out on me own, off my own back, I had more pressure on me in them fights than I have in this one. One hundred percent. Like, I'm not even feeling pressure for this fight lad. This is just another day at the office for me."

Paddy Pimblett reveals why he didn't come to the UFC earlier in his career

One of the most prevalent narratives surrounding Paddy Pimblett over the past five years is the fact that he actually turned down two prior UFC contracts, remaining at Cage Warriors instead.

Pimblett revealed that the first time the UFC came calling, he was still only 21. He stated that:

"Well, when I first got offered I was only 21. I was killing myself to make featherweight. I was very unprofessional. I was out partying three nights a weekend. I was going the gym on a Monday morning after two hours sleep. I just wasn't an athlete, I was just a fighter and talent was getting me everywhere."

The UFC then came back three years later, and once again Pimblett turned them down.

"Then, when they offered me in 2018, I had to get hand surgery. I also had a world title fight coming up. As I say, Cage Warriors were giving me more wages than what I'm getting for this fight. And I was getting paid in pounds not dollars. So it was pretty stupid of me to not do them fights. Like, I've got me own house with my own mortgage back home now. I paid me mum's mortgage off. I got me sister a new kitchen. I helped me family out with that money."

You can check out ESPN MMA's full interview with Paddy Pimblett below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard