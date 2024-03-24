"This man's downfall needs to be studied" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia promises to hurt Sneako "worse than Sean Strickland" after religion diss

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia has seemingly put forth a threat directed toward polarizing internet personality Sneako amid their heated feud.

Having gained considerable notoriety due to his socio-political assertions, which many have labeled as bigoted and incendiary, Sneako has lately aimed at Christianity. He's made derogatory remarks about its religious practices and Christian deity Jesus Christ.

Notable Christian public personalities such as Ryan Garcia subsequently came to the defense of their religion. 'KingRy' posted multiple tweets, indicating that Sneako and those who stand by the latter ought to discern the hypocritical undertone in the streamer's Christophobic jabs. Garcia pointed out that he never disrespected Sneako's religion, Islam, and Prophet Muhammad.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Garcia posted a video online challenging the streamer to spar with him. The 25-year-old boxer alluded to the infamous sparring between former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Sneako that transpired earlier this year.

The Strickland vs. Sneako sparring session ended in a one-sided beatdown by the MMA fighter. Garcia has warned that he'd deliver an even worse beating to Sneako. 'KingRy' stated:

"I see that Sneako is getting into boxing or whatever. You can come see me if you wanna come with that disrespect again. I'm gonna show you what it is. And I'm gonna do you worse than Sean Strickland. I'm gonna knock you out cold. And I was gonna cuss, but I'm not. You could come see me, please. Let's spar. You put the cameras on. I'm gonna knock you the f**k out."

Check out Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Fight fans soon chimed in on Garcia's threat, with some predicting that Sneako's in a world of trouble. Others noted that 'KingRy' should be focused on his upcoming boxing match.

Several netizens insinuated that Garcia might be using recreational drugs, such as cocaine, an allegation that has long persisted against him. One X user sounded off on him for attempting to hurt the comparatively inexperienced Sneako, whereas another opined that the boxer's recent issues are indicative of a downfall.

A commenter similarly expressed concern for 'KingRy' and tweeted:

"This man's downfall needs to be studied"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Ryan Garcia looks to overcome personal struggles heading into fight against archrival Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to face longtime foe Devin Haney for the latter's WBC super lightweight championship on April 20, 2024. The grudge match comes at a time of apparent hardships on the personal front for 'KingRy.'

Garcia recently made several startling claims. He particularly highlighted that he's embattled by the Illuminati, an alleged group of societal elites who conspire to control the world.

Expand Tweet

Some fans have notably drawn attention to Ryan Garcia's personal struggles and his purported apprehension about facing a rival like the undefeated Haney. Ergo, speculation has abounded that 'KingRy' might withdraw from the highly-anticipated showdown.

Regardless, Garcia has maintained that the fight will go ahead as planned.