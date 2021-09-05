"This man's got a bright future" - Michael Bisping is all praise for Paddy Pimblett after his sensational UFC debut at Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

British UFC icon Michael Bisping was impressed with his compatriot Paddy Pimblett, who lived up to the hype in his octagon debut.

The former UFC middleweight champion extended a congratulatory message to the 26-year-old Liverpool native in an interview with BT Sport. 'The Count' said:

"He said he was gonna steal the show and I was like, 'Paddy, don't put so much pressure on yourself,' but that's what he did. He came out here and definitely stole the show. I'm sure that's what most people are talking about right now."

However, Bisping reminded Pimblett that he's far from being a polished product. While he's largely complimentary of the surging lightweight star, Bisping believes Pimblett may have committed a couple of errors.

"There's a couple of things that I'm sure he didn't count on happening like those left hooks finding the mark and, like I said in our interview, he almost got wobbled and knocked out," Bisping added. "But that was what made for a great fight. That was gonna make Paddy's star even brighter."

Overall, Bisping was happy for his fellow Englishman, saying Pimblett is destined to accomplish special feats inside the octagon. Given that 'The Baddy' didn't get a chance to showcase his vaunted submission game, Bisping believes greater things are to come for Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett puts the UFC roster on notice

Paddy Pimblett secured his first UFC win in spectacular fashion after knocking out Brazil's Luigi Vendramini in the main card curtain jerker on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till.

The British whippersnapper survived an early scare after getting tagged with a couple of thunderous blows from Vendramini. Nonetheless, Pimblett shrugged off the haziness and returned fire with a blitzing combination to put his opponent away late in the opening round. The win secured Pimblett 'Performance of the Night' honors along with the $50,000 bonus that comes with it.

In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett boldly declared himself to be the UFC's next biggest star, saying:

"I'm here to take over. I'm the new cash cow. I'm the new main man on the UFC roster... People are gonna be calling me out now. You know who the boy is."

