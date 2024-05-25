"This is serious" - Fans react to UFC champ Alex Pereira battering sparring partner in latest training footage

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently partook in a hard sparring session. Fans soon weighed in with their opinions on 'Poatan's' ferocious striking.

Pereira's most recent fight witnessed him defeat former light heavyweight titlist Jamahal Hill via first-round KO at UFC 300 (April 13, 2024). In the ensuing days, the 36-year-old recovered from a pre-existing toe injury and another toe injury that he suffered in his UFC 300 match.

The Brazilian MMA stalwart, who primarily trains at 'Teixeira MMA & Fitness' in Connecticut, USA, returned to training earlier this month (May 2024). Pereira has now posted an Instagram video of himself sparring.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, appeared in the foreground and seemed to be instructing someone who was outside the video's frame. Meanwhile, 'Poatan' got the better of his game, albeit outmatched, sparring partner, who was battered in their intense striking exchanges. Teixeira was heard seemingly instructing them to stop, and they did.

Hard sparring has been a topic of extensive debate and discussion. Its supporters hail it as an invaluable method to train for fights. Detractors underscore that it adversely affects fighters' health, suggesting technical/point sparring as a healthier alternative.

As for Alex Pereira, he's no stranger to hard sparring. His latest video has garnered considerable attention online, including on X. Many fans asserted that the sparring partner, who sustained a gruesome cut on his face, was hurt. One netizen explained that 'Poatan,' being a high-level fighter, swiftly retaliated to the partner's pressure and shut him down.

One fan alluded to Pereira's 'Khaby Lame' UFC 300 celebration by tweeting a GIF. Intriguingly, Pereira himself pulled off the Khaby Lame pose in a photograph with his sparring partner after their recent session.

Moreover, some fans insinuated that Alex Pereira's sparring partner was almost out on his feet. An X user jested that he was likely hanging on with just a thread of his resilience left. Others joked that he took one for the team. Additionally, one fan posted a meme of Belarusian Internal Troops Officer Timur Grishko standing over a fallen protester during the 2020 Belarusian riots.

What's next for Alex Pereira after UFC 300 triumph?

Jiri 'BJP' Prochazka, a former UFC light heavyweight champion whom Pereira beat to win the vacant title in November 2023, also fought at UFC 300 this April. 'BJP' bested Aleksandar Rakic via second-round TKO and has been lobbying for a rematch against 'Poatan.' In addition, fearsome Sambo veteran Magomed Ankalaev has called for a title shot against Pereira.

During a media scrum a few weeks back, Pereira was asked whether he'd ideally like to see Prochazka and Ankalaev clash to determine his next challenger. The 205-pound kingpin stated:

"Well, I think if I wait for that fight [Prochazka vs. Ankalaev], it'll take too long. I wanna fight earlier than that. And I think, as far as we know, most likely the next fight will be Prochazka. Ankalaev is going to have to wait a little bit."

