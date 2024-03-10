"This is the sh*t that makes you a f***ing legend" - Dana White uses Dustin Poirier's "spectacular" win to put UFC roster on notice 

UFC CEO Dana White has shared his thoughts on Dustin Poirier's performance at UFC 299.

At the post-event press conference, White showered praise on 'The Diamond' for taking the fight against a dangerous rising contender like Benoit Saint Denis.

White then went on to share how fighters needed to take high-risk bouts to attain star status.

"The fight that [Dustin Poirier] took tonight with Benoit... this is the sh*t that makes you a f**king legend. These are legendary fights when you go in and you face a guy who is a savage and [it] looks like you can't win this fight or people think you can't win this fight and then you go in and do it in spectacular fashion, the way that he did tonight."

White added:

"We don't determine whether you lose or whether you win. You do. What we try to do is put on the best fights that we could possibly do. And that's why big stars are built in the UFC and legendary fights happen every weekend."

Check out Dana White's comments on Dustin Poirier below:

Poirier and Saint Denis locked horns in a five-round lightweight clash in the co-main event of UFC 299. Coming into the fight, the Frenchman was riding a five-fight win streak while Poirier was coming off a brutal knockout loss against Justin Gaethje.

So, many MMA fans were interested to see whether 'The Diamond' would be able to bounce back against the streaking 'God of War'.

The clash turned out to be a thrilling back-and-forth battle where both lightweights competed at a very high pace. After struggling through the opening minutes of the second stanza, Poirier scored a devastating knockout with a right hook.

