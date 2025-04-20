Tom Aspinall seemingly takes shots at Jon Jones with cryptic message accompanied by training footage, fans react: "DUCK HUNTING"

Tom Aspinall is continuing to train ahead of an expected matchup with Jon Jones, and recently shared training footage on Instagram, with a sly jab at 'Bones.' The clip didn't feature any sparring and was instead the Brit working on combinations and takedown entries, drawing fan reactions.

There are no physical attributes more prominent in Aspinall's arsenal than punching power and sheer speed. Combined with his mobility and quick feet, he is as dangerous as they come in the standup department, able to shut anyone's lights out in a split second. He referenced this with his caption.

"Blink and you're in danger"

Check out Tom Aspinall's latest training clip below:

While he didn't tag Jones, who he has been chasing for a UFC heavyweight title unification bout for some time now, the message was aimed at the MMA GOAT, warning him that if he, at any moment, has a lapse during their expected fight, Aspinall will make him pay.

Naturally, fans wasted no time in flocking to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post. One fan poked fun at Jones for avoiding the Aspinall matchup.

"DUCK HUNTING"

Others commented:

"Jon is dead Tom! You gonna smash that guy!"

"Put Jones down bro"

"Next gen heavyweight GOAT"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Whether Jones ends up facing Aspinall or vacating the UFC heavyweight title is the biggest question looming over the division. UFC CEO Dana White has promised that the bout will indeed take place, but there has still been no announcement, and Aspinall hasn't fought since July of last year.

Tom Aspinall has defeated several top 10 UFC heavyweights

Despite only being the UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has beaten more top 10-ranked UFC heavyweights than anyone else. He submitted Alexander Volkov, who is ranked No.-3, knocked out Sergei Pavlovich, who is ranked No.-4, and knocked out Curtis Blaydes, who is ranked No.-5.

Check out Tom Aspinall finishing Curtis Blaydes below:

Expand Tweet

Additionally, he also TKO'd Serghei Spivac, who is ranked No.-7, and TKO'd Marcin Tybura, who is ranked No.-8. Many regard him as the division's uncrowned champion, and the only fighters in the top five he hasn't yet faced are Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane, both of whom have avoided matchups with him.

