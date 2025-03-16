Tom Aspinall sounds alarm on Jon Jones fight, admits he's bored of waiting: "I’ve had enough talking about it"

Tom Aspinall claimed he's "bored" of talking about a potential fight against Jon Jones. In July 2024, Aspinall did what only a few UFC fighters have done in promotional history - defend an interim title.

Ad

The English heavyweight accomplished the task with a first-round knockout win against Curtis Blaydes. Since then, Aspinall has patiently waited for a unification world title fight against Jones, who's reportedly negotiating for more money.

During an interview with Morson Sport, Aspinall had this to say when asked for an update on his long-awaited clash with Jones:

"I've had enough talking about it, mate. Honestly bored of it. We'll see what happens, yeah, we will just see. I'm ready to fight whenever they tell me. So, just let me know and I will be there."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jon Jones captured the UFC heavyweight world title with a first-round submission against Ciryl Gane in March 2023. 'Bones' later suffered a torn pectoral muscle, leaving him sidelined until his first successful title defense in November 2024.

Watch Tom Aspinall's comments about fighting Jon Jones below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira is "off the table because of latter's recent loss

Before fighting Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones revealed his interest in potentially fighting former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at heavyweight.

The magnitude of Jones vs. Pereira intrigued UFC officials. However, Pereira recently lost his 205-pound world title to Magomed Ankalaev on March 8, making the fight against Jones less likely.

Ad

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Aspinall shut down the possibility of Jones vs. Pereira by saying:

"That’s off the table now for Alex Pereira to fight at heavyweight or any other weight, really. There is only one way, there’s only one thing to do, mate. Sign the contract and let’s get our date set. I know we saw last night that Dana White was talking. Everything is now done on Jon’s side, and the UFC just has to find a date and venue, so we’re waiting for that. We’ve got some good news coming soon."

Ad

Jon Jones likely won't fight more than one or two more times before ending his legendary career. As a result, the MMA community has continuously called for him to take on Tom Aspinall, potentially furthering Jones' status as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Watch Aspinall's comments about Jones vs. Pereira below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.