Tony Ferguson accuses Conor McGregor of leaving USADA testing pool

Tony Ferguson has seemingly accused Conor McGregor of leaving the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool. McGregor last competed in a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury during the fight and lost via first-round TKO.

McGregor hasn’t fought since. Regardless, the UFC megastar has lately been traveling the world on his Lamborghini superyacht. The yacht reportedly costs a whopping $3.6 million with customizations worth $500,000. Earlier this year, McGregor confirmed that he owns the 63-feet long yacht known as the ‘Supercar of the Seas.’

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Ferguson was asked about a potential fight with longtime rival McGregor. 'El Cucuy' responded by suggesting that 'The Notorious' has been evading USADA testing, keeping himself largely inaccessible by traveling on his yacht. He stated:

“I’m gonna kick him in the shin. Regardless, you call McNuggets, man. He’s full of sh**. So, if he had the opportunity to listen to it, he probably would’ve went to McDonald’s. He went to Burger King. So, I get underneath his skin. So, obviously, we’ve got a couple things going on for him."

He further added:

"I don’t think he’s been in the testing pool for USADA for about five to six months. He’s been on a boat. But I’m the real B.O.A.T. – That’s the Best Of All Time, motherf***ers. So, when it comes down to it, G.O.A.T.s [Greatest Of All Time] come and go, B.O.A.T.s stay afloat. And Conor McGregor, he’s out there on the boat, so no motherf***ers can get to him.”

On that note, ‘El Cucuy’ jestingly suggested that he’ll find ‘The Notorious’ with a jet ski. Ferguson warned that he’ll ensure that he hunts McGregor down.

Tony Ferguson teases fight with Conor McGregor next, could return to welterweight

Tony Ferguson’s most recent outing ended with a second-round KO loss against Michael Chandler in their lightweight bout at UFC 274. Furthermore, as noted earlier, UFC megastar Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier last July.

Intriguingly, both Ferguson and McGregor have hinted that they could return to the UFC welterweight division for their respective next fights. Moreover, ‘El Cucuy’ posted a tweet last month, teasing a fight against McGregor saying:

Tony Ferguson is currently on a four-fight losing streak, while Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak. Considering the aforementioned variables at play, the consensus is that a fight between the two MMA legends would make sense. Nevertheless, this would necessitate Ferguson to wait until McGregor returns from his injury hiatus in February/March 2023.

