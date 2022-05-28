TUF or a different platform - Tony Ferguson calls for Khabib Nurmagomedov fight with banger promo

Tony Ferguson called out Khabib Nurmagomedov again by posting a custom-made promo on his social media.

‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Eagle’ were scheduled to meet on five different occasions. A matchup that all MMA fans were eager to see never came to be despite the efforts of all parties involved. However, Tony Ferguson is still trying to make it happen by posting a promo video on social media.

The following caption was attached to the video:

““Next TUF🥇Season” Or… We Make Something Happen On A Different Platform 💯 Eyy🍨Fathead, Eure🍮Fat, You Smell Funny, & Ur Momma Dresses Ya’ Weird *mack* 🤦‍♂️ For My Crew🍃- Champ 💪😂🤙 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # CertainFightsInterestMeToTrain 100% 🥇 SomeoneShowOl’Boy For Me- 🕶”

Watch Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov promo in the video below:

Most recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov called for himself and Tony Ferguson to take on the role of opposing coaches in the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality TV show. Ferguson replied that he is contractually obliged to the UFC, which prevents him from exploring other options to take on the retired Dagestani fighter. However, it looks like he’s still willing to meet Nurmagomedov inside the cage but as a coach on the show.

Tony Ferguson wants to fight Dustin Poirier next

After suffering a devastating KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274, Ferguson looks to bounce back and make his way to the win column by targeting Dustin Poirier.

In his recent interview with MMA Junkie, ‘El Cucuy’ said that he wants to fight Dustin Poirier next. What’s more interesting is that he’s willing to engage in a striking affair with ‘The Diamond.’

Ferguson said:

“I would love to be able to fight Dustin Poirier. Obviously, he likes to go stand-up. A stand-up battle wouldn’t be bad.”

Poirier was also interested in this potential matchup as at one point he was asked by a fan to take on the winner of the Ferguson vs. Chandler bout. He replied by simply tweeting:

“Prolly so.”

Only time will tell if this bout will come to fruition in the future as Dustin Poirier is campaigning for a fight in July and 'El Cucy' has been served a 60-day training suspension by the state athletic commission.

