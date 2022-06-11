"Can't make actual weight without help from the scale" - Tony Ferguson hits back at Khabib Nurmagomedov, reminds 'The Eagle' that he avoided "a royal a**whoopin"

A new day brings a new interaction between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ recently took to Twitter to send another jibe at the Dagestani fighter.

As reported yesterday, the Californian native suggested that him and 'The Eagle' engage in a pie-eating contest on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Both fighter will be acting as coaches on the current season of TUF.

Ferguson joked that that after the pie-eating competition, the former lightweight champion’s record will change from 29-0 to 29-1, insinuating that this will be the first professional loss of his career.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Up And Face A Real Coaches Challenge How Bout A Pie Eating Contest Fatty 🕶 *nom nom nom nom* # TUF🥇Times Time to Make Some Real Noise Buddy Foo Foo 29 - 1 I Win- Thee Champ 🥇 -CSO- Hey Khabieber @TeamKhabib You Done W/ Your World Tour Yet? Bout’ Time Ya Man🫵Up And Face A Real Coaches ChallengeHow Bout A PieEating Contest Fatty 🕶 *nom nom nom nom* # TUF🥇Times Time to Make Some Real Noise Buddy Foo Foo 29 - 1I Win- Thee Champ 🥇 -CSO- Hey Khabieber @TeamKhabib You Done W/ Your World Tour Yet? Bout’ Time Ya Man🫵😎Up And Face A Real Coaches Challenge 💯 How Bout A Pie🍮Eating Contest Fatty 🕶 *nom nom nom nom* # TUF🥇Times Time to Make Some Real Noise Buddy Foo Foo 29 - 1 🍮 I Win- Thee Champ 🥇 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/Vk24o8tncb

Khabib Nurmagomedov responded with the following post on Twitter:

According to this, Ferguson said that he has been awake since the pandemic:

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Pandemic Fathead Good Ol’ Coop To The Land Of B.O.G.O. to Avoid A Royal Asswhoopin’ Can’t Make Actual Championship Weight W/ Out Help From The Scale Man # JustSayNo Next Time Fatty- Champ 🕶 -CSO- MF’a @TeamKhabib Been🕶Awake Since ThePandemic FatheadGood Ol’ @TeamKhabib Flew The ChickenCoop To The Land Of B.O.G.O. to Avoid A Royal Asswhoopin’Can’t Make Actual Championship Weight W/ Out Help From The Scale Man # JustSayNoNextTime Fatty- Champ 🕶 -CSO- MF’a @TeamKhabib Been🕶Awake Since The⚾️Pandemic Fathead 💯 Good Ol’ @TeamKhabib Flew The Chicken🐔Coop To The Land Of B.O.G.O. to Avoid A Royal Asswhoopin’ 💪😎 Can’t Make Actual Championship Weight W/ Out Help From The Scale Man # JustSayNo🍮Next🍮Time Fatty- Champ 🕶 -CSO- MF’a 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/ZIpzwNvoEH

‘El Cucuy’ is referring to the bout that got canceled between him and the Dagestani. They were scheduled to fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, things got complicated. The fight was rescheduled to an unknown venue. Nurmagomedov, who trained in San Jose, was informed by the UFC that the bout would take place in Abu Dhabi. ‘The Eagle’ and his team flew there but were unable to enter the country.

On March 30, 2020, Nurmagomedov took part in an Instagram live chat and broke the news that he was back home in Dagestan and that he was unable to leave the country.

On April 1, 2020, ‘The Eagle’ announced that he will stay in quarantine for his own safety. In response, Tony Ferguson appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter and called for stripping the title off Nurmagomedov as in his opinion he didn’t do everything he could to save the fight.

Ferguson also referred to the controversial UFC 254 weigh-ins, where Khabib stood on the scale for only a quick second before the officials declared his weight at 155 lbs. Some believed that the measure was rigged because 'The Eagle' didn't make weight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks about coaching against Tony Ferguson

The idea of the two rivals coaching against one another at TUF came about due to Ferguson’s frustration that his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov never came to be. ‘El Cucuy’ said in one of his past interviews that he wanted to compete against ‘The Eagle’ at any cost.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the former UFC lightweight title holder admitted that he liked the idea because in his opinion, the UFC lacks big stars at the moment. He also believed that him and Ferguson could create something interesting to watch. He added:

“If me and Tony is, we’re gonna be in like ultimate fighter coach, I thinkt they can create some good content, you know.”

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk about coaching TUF in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far