Tony Ferguson offers valuable advice for Islam Makhachev amid welterweight move: "I overdid it"

Tony Ferguson offered advice to Islam Makhachev about adjusting to the decreased weight cut to 170 pounds.

Earlier this month, Jack Della Maddalena started a new chapter in the UFC welterweight division by dethroning Belal Muhammad.

Makhachev, a training partner of Muhammad, vacated his lightweight title and announced his official move up to welterweight. Makhachev's decision would have been different if Maddalena had lost at UFC 315.

Makhachev has proved he's the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Yet, the Russian powerhouse will face a new set of challenges by changing weight classes.

While speaking to Helen Yee, Ferguson, a longtime lightweight contender who has also fought at welterweight, had this to say when asked about Makhachev fighting at 170 pounds:

"The best advice is to be able to walk around at that weight. The big cut going to 155 is bad. Even mine, when I went to Dubai, I cut from 70 something to like 64 and a half. I overdid it, wasn't paying attention. I should have took a f*cking IV. I was sick as sh*t. If you're not having somebody monitor your weight, and you're doing that, and you're fluctuating, you're going to develop like a harder time to keep that weight and put more weight on after it.

Tony Ferguson last fought in the UFC in August 2024, suffering a first-round submission loss against Michael Chiesa for his eighth consecutive defeat.

Ferguson fought Chiesa and Nate Diaz (September 2022) at welterweight between lightweight bouts.

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below (4:05):

Tony Ferguson believes Islam Makhachev will "be alright" at welterweight

Islam Makhachev won 15 consecutive lightweight fights, including his last five for the world title. The 33-year-old isn't guaranteed success at welterweight, as the bigger opponents and stylistic matchups could be tougher than expected.

During the aforementioned interview, Tony Ferguson had this to say about his expectations for Makhachev in his new weight class.

"Makhachev, he's not going to do so bad at 170. I think he'll be alright." [4:50-4:53]

Islam Makhachev's next fight is expected to be a welterweight title shot against Jack Della Maddalena. The Aussie world champion holds a promotional record of 8-0, including five wins inside the distance.

