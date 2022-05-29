"Guarantee you won’t get that lucky again" - Tony Ferguson proposes rematch to Michael Chandler

UFC legend Tony Ferguson has called for a rematch against fellow fan-favorite fighter Michael Chandler. Ferguson faced Chandler in a thrilling back-and-forth lightweight (155-pound) bout at UFC 274 on May 7th. The fight witnessed ‘El Cucuy’ put on an impressive performance in round one.

However, Chandler managed to turn the tables in round two and stop Ferguson with a thunderous front kick KO. Taking to his official Twitter account, Ferguson has now suggested that he’d like to fight Chandler again and that ‘Iron’ won’t get lucky in their rematch. Replying to an unrelated tweet posted by Chandler, Ferguson tweeted:

“Run It Back, Guarantee You Won’t Get That Lucky Again- Champ -CSO-”

Ferguson is currently on a four-fight losing streak, with his most recent fight being his defeat against Chandler. Meanwhile, Chandler was on a two-fight losing streak but returned to the win column in his last fight by beating Ferguson.

Following his loss at UFC 274, Ferguson has expressed interest in facing notable opponents such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler. Additionally, Ferguson has also hinted at returning to the welterweight division where he used to compete several years ago.

Furthermore, during his UFC 274 post-fight octagon interview, Chandler challenged MMA megastar Conor McGregor to a welterweight bout. Neither Ferguson’s nor Chandler’s respective next opponents and exact comeback dates have been officially revealed as of yet.

Chael Sonnen on Tony Ferguson’s potential return to the UFC welterweight division

In the aftermath of his loss to Michael Chandler at lightweight, Tony Ferguson has been pondering a possible return to the welterweight (170-pound) division. The 38-year-old recalled that he used to knock people out quite easily at 170 pounds. On that note, Ferguson insinuated that his next fight could be a welterweight bout. 'El Cucuy' notably won The Ultimate Fighter 13 welterweight tournament in 2011.

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, retired MMA great Chael Sonnen addressed this and approved of Ferguson potentially fighting at welterweight. ‘The Bad Guy’ revisited his own experience of moving up in weight. He highlighted that as fighters get older, they generally benefit from fighting closer to their natural body weight rather than cutting too much weight. Sonnen said:

“But my personal favorite [idea of Tony Ferguson] was 170-lbs and that's just from a personal note as a guy that did it. As it got a little bit older and I could take my full battle and all the dedication into beating that evil opponent the day before known as the scale. And then I could start focusing and putting that energy into the opponent. Life was just better."

Watch Sonnen discuss Ferguson potentially moving to welterweight in the video below:

