Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett: Date, start time, and everything else you need to know  

Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett will meet for an intriguing lightweight bout during the last UFC pay-per-view of the calendar year.

On December 16, the UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a highly-anticipated event, UFC 296. In the main event, Leon Edwards looks to defend his 170-pound world title against Colby Covington.

Before the welterweight clash, the PPV main card features four other matchups with varying stakes, including a flyweight title between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of attention on two lightweight superstars.

When Ferguson vs. Pimblett was announced, most fans quickly ridiculed the UFC for allegedly setting up ‘The Baddy’ for a win. With that said, several new factors and a deeper analysis have people realizing this fight could be more intriguing than initially expected.

Tony Ferguson was once a UFC interim lightweight champion who maxed out a 12-fight win streak before being stripped of his title. Since then, Ferguson’s career has hit a devastating chapter, losing six consecutive fights against elite opposition, including four inside the distance.

As for Paddy Pimblett, he’s had a couple of close calls in his UFC tenure. Luckily for him, he continues to emerge victorious, leading to a 4-0 promotional record, with three wins inside the distance. ‘The Baddy’ now looks to add a highly respected name to his resume.

What’s at stake between Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett?

Tony Ferguson undoubtedly needs a win at UFC 296. Although he’s maintained his confidence, ‘El Cucuy’ can’t continue losing fights with someone ultimately stepping in to prevent further damage. Ferguson sought the help of David Goggins to potentially revive his career.

On the contrary, Paddy Pimblett has become a massive superstar in the UFC. Yet, there is still skepticism about his ability to become a world champion. With a win against Ferguson, ‘The Baddy’ would take another step toward silencing the doubters.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Pimblett is expected to emerge victorious, as he’s listed as a near -300 betting favorite. On the other side of the Octagon, Ferguson is being somewhat overlooked, as he’s a +240 underdog.