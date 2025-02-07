Trading Alex Pereira's next opponent for PFL's Dakota Ditcheva will help solve a huge UFC problem, says MMA veteran: "Another guy no one knows about"

An MMA analyst recently suggested that the UFC should trade Alex Pereira's next opponent in exchange for PFL standout Dakota Ditcheva. Although the UFC boasts a wealth of male fighters who are global icons, the promotion seemingly lacks a dominant female star akin to former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who commanded widespread fan admiration.

To address this issue, UFC analyst Din Thomas has proposed a potential solution. During a recent appearance on The Casuals MMA Podcast, Thomas discussed the state of MMA, stressing the need for standout fighters to drive a promotion's success. He also highlighted reigning PFL flyweight champion Ditcheva for her influence in the sport.

'Dinyero' recommended that adding Ditcheva to the UFC roster would be a win-win for both parties.

"We gotta understand that MMA is a star-driven sport. We have a star problem in the UFC, much less the GFL, when they were stars 20, 10 years ago... When the conversation moved to PFL and their stars, they got Dakota Ditcheva, who’s a star. If you guys like MMA, do this for MMA: trade her to the UFC."

To make this a reality, Thomas proposed that the UFC could trade her with top light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev, should the opportunity arise:

"She belongs in the UFC. Listen, get rid of Ankalaev in the UFC, trade her for Ankalaev. We don’t need Ankalaev. He’s not getting the title, we don’t need this guy! Ankalaev will fit right in at the PFL, another guy that nobody knows about that’s really good."

Check out Din Thomas' comments below:

Ankalaev is preparing to challenge reigning 205-pound champion Pereira in the main event of UFC 313, scheduled for March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What is Dakota Ditcheva's record in MMA?

Dakota Ditcheva made her professional MMA debut with Caged Steel FC in April 2021. She quickly rose through the ranks, earning a spot in the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Just four fights later, 'Dangerous' claimed the promotion's European flyweight title with a dominant first-round TKO victory over Valentina Scatizzi in December 2023.

The 26-year-old English fighter had a remarkable 2024, securing four consecutive knockout victories. Ditcheva's most recent appearance came at the 2024 PFL World Championship in November, where she earned a second-round KO over a former UFC 125-pound title contender, ultimately capturing the flyweight title.

'Dangerous' boasts an undefeated professional record of 14-0, with an impressive 12 of those victories coming by knockout.

