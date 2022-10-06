"I feel like a homeless person could have hit me" - Tresean Gore regrets 'gifting the right hand' KO to Cody Brundage, lists takeaways from the fight (Exclusive)

Tresean Gore was arguably the hottest prospect on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter. The middleweight competing for Team Ortega, sporting a perfect 4-0 record, was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the TUF final owing to an injury, losing his opportunity to earn the title of The Ultimate Fighter. However, owing to his ability and immense potential, he was offered his first UFC fight against TUF season 29 winner Bryan Battle.

Unfortunately, Gore lost his promotional debut via unanimous decision after three rounds of action. The middleweight was then scheduled to face Josh Fremd but was booked against Cody Brundage on short notice. The fight saw Gore succumb to a knockout within four minutes of the first round. Obviously, this is not how Tresean Gore wanted to begin his UFC career. The man once touted to win TUF and make waves in the middleweight division began his UFC journey as 0-2.

Tresean Gore will finally face Josh Fremd on October 29. As he prepares for the bout, 'Mr. Vicious' spoke to James Lynch in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda MMA. Discussing his fight against Brundage, amongst other things, Gore reflected on his learnings from the outing and said:

"I take away pretty much - don't look past anybody. I never looked past Cody, but I just looked at him as just a wrestler. I didn't look at him as a guy that could stand up with me or try to swing that big overhand right. He threw a right hand and I feel like I gave it to him. I feel like a homeless person could have hit me.

I threw the same technique four times and I threw that kick and I missed it more than once so I kind of gifted him that right hand by continuing to leave myself open. So what I take away from it is just you live and learn on the job and he was the better man that night but I feel a lot more mentally sharp than what I was in that fight."

Watch Tresean Gore's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Tresean Gore wants to stay busy, isn't considering any time off

Despite a recent KO loss and fighting twice in quick succession after his injury, 'Mr. Vicious' isn't looking to take any time off from the sport he loves. When asked if he'd like to wind down after his fight against Josh Fremd, Gore immediately dismissed the idea and said he'd like to stay busy.

Discussing his current run in the UFC, Gore stated:

"I would like to fight again. To really be honest, I've won two for the UFC and lost two for the UFC because I fought twice on Ultimate Fighter and I dominated those fights. I lost by decision with Bryan which could've went my way too, but I lost that, and then I got caught with a shot that nobody was expecting me to get caught with.

I still feel very healthy. I still feel more than capable of fighting, more than one more time before the year. If it went all my way like I want it to go, which I really truly strongly believe it will, I want to fight at least two more times before the year and get this bad taste out of my mouth."

While it may be ambitious, it's not impossible to imagine that Tresean Gore could score a knockout in his next outing without taking any significant damage and find himself inside the octagon once again before the year ends.

