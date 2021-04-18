'Triller is painful' - MMA Twitter wonders when the fights will happen as musical acts dominate Triller Fight Club

The PPV event hosted by Triller Fight Club was crammed with a slew of musical performances. Some of the leading music artists of this day and age were present for the show headlined by Ben Askren and Jake Paul.

The MMA community, eagerly waiting for the fights to take place, were left frustrated with how things panned out at the event. Incessant musical performances towered over the scheduled fights as fans wondered when they could catch some boxing action.

UFC legend Chael Sonnen expressed his frustration. 'The American Gangster' took to his Twitter and said he'd rather hit himself with a hammer than witnessing the long-lasting musical acts on Triller.

. @triller -Well



So far I'm wishing I'd spent the night watching I LOVE LUCY episodes or hitting my hand w/a hammer — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 18, 2021

Triller is painful — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 18, 2021

Luke Thomas, combat sports analyst at CBS sports, also aired his annoyance with Triller Fight Club. He noted that despite the show being a boxing event, Triller had barely anything to do with the sport.

Now E-40 is performing. He's great and so is this song, but I can't overstate how little anything about Triller has to do with actual boxing. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 18, 2021

Here are some of the best reactions from MMA fans who were anticipating for the fights to get started:

Feel like im watching an awards show or something. Triller overdid it. Did a fight get cancelled or something? — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 18, 2021

me waiting for jake paul vs ben askren pic.twitter.com/YC39PV3TpI — Stanky (@stankymma) April 18, 2021

Im watching a boxing card where Justin Bieber is performing before it's headlined by a Youtube dude and Ben Askren. #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/8Nfk8rwphr — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) April 18, 2021

Which music artists performed at the Triller Fight Club PPV event?

In March 2021, Triller Fight Club announced a list of leading music artists they expected to perform at the PPV event headlined by Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Diplo, and Major Lazer were some of the biggest names to grace the event with their presence. Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg also formed a new rap supergroup for the show. It included the likes of Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort.

American rock band The Black Keys and rapper Saweetie capped the star-studded musical lineup of the event. The show also had a segment that paid tribute to the legendary late rapper, DMX.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren will collide in the main event of the show. Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir made his professional boxing debut on the undercard, but lost the fight to former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham.