Triple H reacts to Derrick Lewis throwing DX chops after UFC Vegas 19 win

Derrick Lewis has found his biggest fan from the pro wrestling world and it's none other than WWE superstar Triple H. Following his thunderous knockout against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 185, Lewis threw the famous DX chops to celebrate his emphatic second-round victory at Vegas.

This was acknowledged by Triple H on his Twitter page.

Active for nearly two decades, D-Generation X was a rebellious tag-team duo originally run by Triple H and 'Mr. WrestleMania' Shawn Michaels. Pulling pranks and breaking rules whenever they pleased, this highly-controversial group has a plethora of fans around the world fondly known as the DX Army.

DX amassed many accolades in pro-wrestling and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2019.

Derrick Lewis adds another victory to his name

UFC Vegas 19 brought a much-needed jump to number-three contention for Derrick Lewis. Entering the fight as a massive underdog, Lewis went on to prove his doubters wrong by obliterating Curtis Blaydes in the second round.

Having lost the first round on the judges' cards, Derrick Lewis showed his critics why he is still regarded as an elite knockout artist. Landing a short uppercut as Blaydes leaned in for a takedown, Lewis followed up and finished the job with a few nasty strikes to his downed opponent.

According to many experts, the UFC's heavyweight division has been shuffled following Daniel Cormier's retirement in 2020. With injuries borne by both Stipe Miocic and DC effectively putting the division on hold. The weight class will most likely benefit from having an active champion and serious contenders this year.

The heavyweight crown will once again be up for grabs in the main event of UFC 260. Fighting Miocic in a highly-anticipated rematch, 'The Predator' Francis Ngannou will be looking to right the wrongs from the duo's first encounter. Taking Ngannou into deep waters, Miocic avoided the big heaves and stuck to a game-plan to retain his heavyweight title.

Now third in the heavyweight rankings, Derrick Lewis will be eager to see who emerges victorious at UFC 260. The loser of the bout at UFC 260 is likely to take on the Black Beast Next.

Who do you think takes on Derrick Lewis next in the heavyweight division? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!