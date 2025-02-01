Tristan Tate commends Dana White's unwavering support for "free speech" amid Bryce Mitchell's pro-Hit**r comments: "The world has changed"

UFC CEO Dana White yet again demonstrated his commitment to free speech by refusing to take disciplinary action against fighter Bryce Mitchell despite his recent pro-H*tler remarks. While White publicly condemned Mitchell's statements as disgusting, he maintained that the fighter has the right to express his views.

Former kickboxer and influencer Tristan Tate praised White’s stance, highlighting how most companies today would have cut ties with Mitchell immediately. In an era where public figures face severe backlash for controversial opinions, White’s decision marks a rare instance of prioritizing free speech over corporate pressure.

Taking to X, Tate wrote:

"If there is one thing we can learn from the Bryce Mitchell saga is that @danawhite is legit. No talk of cancelling fights or cancelling contracts or banning him from events. Yes, he came out and disagreed with Bryce and even went as far as to say he was disgusted. But he is a free speech guy and has stood by his commitment to the first amendment. The world has changed. 99% of companies especially over the last four years would have excommunicated the man. Hats off to Dana."

In a recent interview, UFC fighter Mitchell sparked controversy by claiming that H*tler was a "good guy" fighting for his country. His comments were widely condemned, with many calling them historically inaccurate and deeply offensive.

White strongly condemned Mitchell’s defense of H*tler, calling his remarks ignorant and utterly unacceptable. Speaking after a Power Slap event in Saudi Arabia, White emphasized H*tler's role in the Holocaust and described him as one of history’s most evil figures. He clarified that any attempt to justify H*tler's actions was indefensible.

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen weighs in on Bryce Mitchell’s controversial remarks

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has joined the conversation surrounding Bryce Mitchell’s recent controversial comments, offering his perspective on the situation. Known for his outspoken nature, Sonnen addressed the backlash and its potential impact on Mitchell’s career. His remarks add to the growing debate over free speech and accountability in combat sports.

Sonnen reflected on a lesson he learned in college when he was reprimanded for using Nazi comparisons, emphasizing the gravity of such references. He suggested that Mitchell may not have fully understood the weight of his words but could learn from the backlash he is now facing. Sonnen implied that just as he once gained perspective, Mitchell might undergo a similar realization.

