"You've become an Amerian hero" - MMA X erupts as fighter who flatlined Bryce Mitchell issues response amid 'Thug Nasty's' Adolf H*tler controversy

MMA fans have been reacting to Josh Emmett's latest tweet after the featherweight contender appeared to comment on the controversy surrounding his former opponent, Bryce Mitchell.

'Thug Nasty' made headlines this week for the comments he made during the first episode of his podcast, ArkanSanity. During the show, the 30-year-old made several startling revelations about Adolf H*tler. He said:

"I honestly think that H*tler was a good guy based up my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I do really think before Hitl*r got on meth, he was a guy to go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."

Trending

Mitchell has since faced a wave of backlash for his comments, including an immediate response from Dana White, who slammed the featherweight. A number of fighters have also had their say, including Emmett.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 39-year-old shared a sarcastic post on X, pretending he didn't know what had happened. He tweeted:

"So what did I miss today?"

Fans have since been reacting to Emmett's post, with many now praising him for his first-round knockout victory over Mitchell back at UFC 296. One fan wrote:

"You’ve become an American hero. Congrats"

Another fan said:

"You should’ve followed up with some extra shots on Bryce. Thats what you missed big guy."

Others commented:

"You sent Bryce back to 1930’s Germany 😂"

"Need you to KO Bryce again."

"Your most recent knockout is going viral again for reasons."

Check out more reactions below:

More fan reactions to Josh Emmett's post

UFC star issues savage callout to Bryce Mitchell

Following Bryce Mitchell's controversial comments regarding Adolf H*tler, a number of UFC fighters have issued a callout to the featherweight.

Amongst those that have issued their challenge, perhaps the most savage was Doo Ho Choi. The South Korean star has been vocal about wanting to face 'Thug Nasty' in the past but has now geared up his intentions following the 30-year-old's latest controversy.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Korean Superboy' opted to mock Mitchell by sharing a picture of him holding a bible beside an image of Jesus facepalming. He captioned the post:

"Picture of Jesus after hearing Bryce’s podcast. On behalf of everyone (including Jesus), I’ll give Bryce a good history lesson in the Octagon. @thugnasty_ufc @ufc"

Check out Doo Ho Choi's Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.