UFC star issues savage callout for Bryce Mitchell in light of latter's "H*tler was a good guy" take: "I'll give Bryce a good history lesson"

A surging UFC featherweight contender has taken a shot at Bryce Mitchell following the latter’s controversial comments defending Adolf H*tler. During his podcast, Mitchell claimed H*tler was a “good guy” who was fighting for his country.

His remarks sparked widespread backlash, with UFC CEO Dana White condemning them as “the worst” he has ever heard. Despite this, White confirmed that Mitchell would not face any disciplinary action, persevering the promotion’s commitment to free speech.

South Korean UFC star Doo Ho Choi, who has been vocal about wanting to fight Mitchell, seized the opportunity to mock him. Posting an image of Jesus facepalming, he wrote that he would give Mitchell a “history lesson” inside the octagon. He took to Instagram and wrote:

"Picture of Jesus after hearing Bryce’s podcast. On behalf of everyone (including Jesus), I’ll give Bryce a good history lesson in the Octagon. @thugnasty_ufc @ufc"

Check out Doo Ho Choi's Instagram post below:

This isn’t the first time Choi has trolled Mitchell. Previously, he mocked the American’s belief in flat Earth theories after initially calling him out at UFC 310. In his last fight, Choi picked up an impressive third-round TKO victory against Nate Landwehr at UFC 310, while Mitchell knocked out Kron Gracie in the December 2024 pay-per-view card.

Chael Sonne claims Bryce Mitchell won't escape fallout despite UFC's stance on recent comments

Bryce Mitchell’s recent pro-H*tler comments have sparked outrage, and while the UFC has chosen not to take disciplinary action, consequences are inevitable. According to Chael Sonnen, Mitchell will face repercussions outside the promotion.

Sonnen pointed out that such remarks carry lasting consequences. Sponsorships may be pulled, public perception will shift, and future opportunities could be affected. Shedding light on Mitchell's comments during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen said:

"Please understand, there’s checks and balances for these guys that run their mouth or say something bad or say something that’s really offensive. There are no passes. There’s other things you can do, there’s checks and balances. Mark my words, he’s having calls from whatever sponsors he’s got, he doesn’t have them anymore. In the best-case scenario, they all got frozen."

Sonnen added:

“Now, the audience is going to look at him different. Those things don’t go away. To pretend that there’s not a punishment, is not true... There’s different levels to things. There’s criminals out there, but some of them jaywalk, and some of them rob a bank. There’s different levels, and there’s checks and balances for all of them. So please, let’s not pretend that Bryce has got away with something here. He most definitely did not.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (39:30):

