True Geordie explicit screenshots: YouTuber beefing with Conor McGregor once landed in deep waters over leaked DMs

True Geordie became the target of UFC superstar Conor McGregor's recent Twitter outburst, as McGregor unleashed a fiery tirade against the YouTuber. Netizens have now dug out several screenshots from the past that allegedly depict Geordie embroiled in controversy over leaked lewd messages.

Geordie's concerns about the Irishman's recent interviews, in which he analyzed clips and raised questions about the former UFC two-division champion's behavior and potential drug use, prompted McGregor's outburst.

Despite the attention garnered by McGregor's now-deleted audio message, the YouTuber wasted no time firing back with a stinging rebuttal. He tore apart McGregor's comments and even challenged the Irishman to a charity MMA or boxing fight.

Popular British YouTuber True Geordie, whose actual name is Brian Davis, ran into trouble after several explicit messages between him and an unidentified person were leaked in 2019.

There was initial doubt about the messages' authenticity. However, on August 24, Geordie, along with his co-host Laurence on the YouTube show "True News," acknowledged that the messages were genuine. He clarified that the sexually explicit discussion took place only in the realm of fantasy and did not reflect reality.

The leaked True Geordie screenshots were extremely sexually provocative and explicit.

True Geordie screenshots: What did the YouTuber say about the incident?

In 2019, explicit messages between True Geordie and his partner were exposed, landing him in hot water. The graphic and sexually explicit content of these texts sparked widespread outrage.

At first, people were confused and suspicious of the legitimacy of the leaked texts. For several days, Geordie kept his YouTube subscribers in the dark about what was going on. Many people were offended by the messages that were leaked, but others commended him for his candor and the way he handled the problem.

Geordie responded to the outrage on his YouTube channel, during his popular 'True News' segment, along with his regular co-host Laurence (via:www.dexerto.com):

"Sometimes you just go down a road. Dirty messages flying back and forth, you just want to say the sickest sh*t possible, so that you can outdo each other. This is just fantasy talk. I get that for a lot of people, that’s quite extreme, but, I don’t know, sometimes my brain just goes places if I’m having a dirty conversation. It doesn’t mean it’s all real.”

