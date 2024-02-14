"Trying to put pressure on them" - True Geordie discusses how UFC and Conor McGregor's potential contract disputes could be delaying his comeback

True Geordie broke down several reasons why Conor McGregor and the UFC might not be on the same page.

Following a two-year layoff, McGregor attempted to return to the Octagon in 2023 after suffering a severe leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. ‘The Notorious’ was deemed ineligible by the USADA drug-testing agency, postponing his next fight to 2024.

Over the last two months, McGregor has continuously claimed he’s ready to book his next fight as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Dana White recently said ‘The Notorious’ probably won’t return until fall, confusing fans and making them wonder what’s happening behind the scenes.

During a video posted on his YouTube channel, well-known content creator True Geordie discussed several conspiracies for why McGregor doesn’t have a fight booked. He had this to say about ‘The Notorious’ potentially re-negotiating his contract:

“There’s a third situation which could be tying into these and could all be a part of multiple problems going on, which is that Conor McGregor is negotiating behind the scenes regularly for more money, more money, and the UFC are trying to keep it to what they think is reasonable.”

True Geordie continued by saying this about the UFC not wanting McGregor to fight out his current contract:

“All of this public, I’m fighting then, no he isn’t, is Conor trying to put pressure on them to give him what he wants and then trying to cool the pressure down by saying no it’s not happening yet, which would potentially line up because the rumor is Conor McGregor has only two fights left on his deal. The last thing the UFC want him to do is what Nate Diaz did, which is just fight out that deal and then be able to go off and do whatever the h*ll he wants without them getting a piece of the pie like they did against Floyd Mayweather.”

True Geordie suggests the UFC could be attempting to diminish Conor McGregor’s star power

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the biggest superstar in MMA history. As a result, True Geordie presented a conspiracy that the UFC could be attempting to decrease McGregor’s star power to ensure they have negotiating leverage. The YouTuber had this to say in the previously mentioned video:

“Another possibility is that the UFC, and in particular Dana White, has deliberately slow-played Conor McGregor’s career as much as possible to diminish his influence within the company on the fan base so that his star power is reduced so that the UFC remain the overall most powerful thing in the situation. As I said, at one point, McGregor was bigger that the UFC.”

Once McGregor returns, he’s expected to fight Michael Chandler as they coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. Chandler has been waiting patiently for the massive payday, with his last fight being a second-round submission loss against Dustin Poirier in November 2022.

Watch True Geordie's comments about Conor McGregor starting at 8:15: