"Just smile politely y'all. We're witnessing mental illness" - Twitter roasts a fan for getting an ugly Paddy Pimblett tattoo

Ahead of Paddy Pimblett’s highly-anticipated return to the octagon, a fan revealed that he got a tattoo of the UK MMA stalwart. The fan, who goes by the Twitter username @owenwheatley4, tweeted a photo of the tattoo.

It's believed that the fan tattooed 'The Baddy's name on his leg to celebrate his upcoming UFC London fight. Paddy Pimblett soon responded to the fan's tweet and labeled him a “legend.” He tweeted:

“Yes lad! Hahahha u f**king legend Owen”

The exchange between the UK fighter and the fan was subsequently mentioned in a tweet by ESPN MMA, prompting many in the MMA community to roast the fan for the tattoo.

One Twitter user noted:

“We as a society shouldn’t validate such events , this is clearly reflection of mental il1nes.”

Meanwhile, another fan asked:

“What drives a person to do this blud?”

One fan joked about the recipient of the tattoo's mental health, while another claimed that it might be the worst tattoo they’ve ever seen:

While tweets regarding the terrible tattoo continue to pour in, one Twitter user notably advised the fan to get the tattoo taken off right away. Others discussed the lack of "self-respect" that it must take to get one the "worst tattoos a person could get."

Paddy Pimblett on his UFC London fight against Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett is regarded as one of the most popular fighters in MMA today. He's touted by many as a future UFC champion, currently competes in the UFC's lightweight division, and has amassed a 2-0 record in the organization.

The Liverpool native is set to face Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight bout at UFC London on July 23rd. Leavitt, a crafty grappler, is being viewed as a step-up in competition for Pimblett.

Regardless, ‘The Baddy’ is as confident as ever. In a promotional video posted by the UFC Europe Twitter account, the lightweight promised a special performance at UFC London. Pimblett said:

“Whether we're fighting, whether it's the entrance, people are coming to this show to watch me, to watch yours truly. Simple as, I'm going to top that this time round, easily. Last time was special, but this time it's gonna be iconic. It's going to be next level s***.”

