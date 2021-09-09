Tyron Woodley mercilessly trolls Mike Tyson for claiming that Jake Paul beat him in their boxing match

Tyron Woodley has picked a fight with Mike Tyson for suggesting Jake Paul earned his win over 'The Chosen One' in their Cleveland boxing showdown last month.

After the fight, we saw plenty of reactions within the combat sports realm. One of them came from heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Tyson is known to be good friends with the Paul brothers. But even with that knowledge, Tyron Woodley still wasn’t too pleased when 'Iron Mike' suggested it was the right decision for Jake Paul to get his hand raised.

“How @miketyson look saying @jakepaul beat me. Them and @loganpaul been putting together "routines" so i get it”

Tyron Woodley is still gun-shy

The funny thing about Tyron Woodley's latest remarks is that the majority of fans seem to believe Paul not only should’ve won, but should’ve won via unanimous decision.

In what proved to be a split decision defeat, Tyron Woodley lost his pro boxing debut to 'The Problem Child'. The fight saw him fail to really let his hands go in the way many had hoped. But whenever he did, we got to see the Tyron Woodley of old. The former UFC welterweight champion landed an absolute bomb in the fourth round that should’ve really been capitalized on even further.

Catch highlights of the bout below:

Some have suggested a rematch could take place as a result of there being no knockout. But right now, Jake Paul doesn’t appear to be all too invested in the idea. There are plenty of other competitors out there for Paul to throw down with, such as Nate Diaz, Tommy Fury or even Jorge Masvidal.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, doesn’t have a clear path forward from here. He could make a return to MMA. Or maybe, just maybe, he will keep working on his boxing game in the hope he can one day meet Jake Paul inside the squared circle again. However, there are a lot of "ifs" and "buts" involved in that argument.

