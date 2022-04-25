Kevin Holland reacts to security guard tackling protester at NBA game 

Kevin Holland was impressed with a guard who made headlines by tackling a protester at an NBA game. Reacting to a video of the incident, 'Trailblazer' wrote on Twitter:

"That security guard….."

The Target Center security guard was at the center of attention after effortlessly taking down a woman who tried to disrupt Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. Play stopped for a short while as multiple other security guards took her off the floor while simultaneously removing another person from the second row.

The attempt to disrupt the game was made by two members of the animal rights activist group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE). The association was also behind two other protests at Timberwolves games this postseason. A disruptor glued herself to the floor during Minnesota's Play-in tournament win over the Los Angeles Clippers and another incident in Game 1 saw a protestor chained to the basket.

These protests are an attempt by DxE to raise awareness regarding animal cruelty at Rembrandt Enterprises, a factory egg farm in Iowa that belongs to Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. It should be noted that Taylor is selling his ownership stake to Alex Rodriguez and billionaire investor Marc Lore, who are reportedly buying out the Timberwolves in installments.

Kevin Holland is back on track seeking a Donald Cerrone fight

Kevin Holland recently made a successful return to welterweight, scoring a TKO win against Alex 'Cowboy' Oliveira at UFC 272. 'Trailblazer' subtly called out Donald Cerrone in his post-fight octagon interview, claiming that he was willing to take on another 'Cowboy'. He retracted his callout in the post-fight scrum and shifted his focus to Cerrone's prodigy, Daniel Rodriguez.

However, 'Trailblazer' later revealed that he is back to rallying for the Cerrone matchup. The 29-year-old told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“I’m back on that train. I’m not gonna lie to you. I try to be respectful because he’s OG. Like, I don’t wanna be that guy. But, I mean, I don’t care what people say. I mean, I’ve always been a fan of Donald Cerrone. To be able to share that octagon with Donald Cerrone before he retires, that’d be awesome. Like I said, I’m a good first fight, last fight, or any fight.”

Watch Kevin Holland on The MMA Hour below:

Edited by C. Naik