ICYMI: Protestor gets brutally tackled by the security as she tries to force her way on the court during Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Protestors and 'fans' running on to the courts and pitches have been a recurring theme in all facets of the sport throughout history. This intermittent fashion has rather become a trend in modern day sports for fans to appear in the limelight and gain some exposure to their antics.

This one, however, takes the throne.

Since the start of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, games that included the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies have seen quite a few protestors run on to the court.

However, their shennanigans are much different than the ones anticipated and precedented. This time, one of the security guards who was vigilant was quick to act and responded appropriately,apprehending the protestor.

You can view the footage of the incident below:

Here's the whole protest thing - Protesters sitting right behind Glen Taylor before one ran out on the floor

The situation surrounding this incident isn't isolated or a one-off incident, and has happened in the past as well. Two other such scenarios were found to have taken place during the 'Play-in Game' and 'Game 1' of the seven-game series between the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the 'play-in' game, a protestor applies glue to her t-shirt and attaches herself to the court in protest of the Minnesota Timberwolves' owner's operation on his 'Egg Farm'

You can take a look at the footage below for reference:

The 'Animal Rights Activist' glued her wrists to the court during the 'Play-in' game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves as a direct stance taken towards Glen Taylor, the Timberwolves owner.

Direct Action Everywhere, a group of animal rights activists, said it was to protest an alleged animal rights issue at an egg farm owned by Glen Taylor. The woman wore a shirt referring to Taylor’s farm killing chickens because of a bird flu outbreak.

The second event occurred during 'Game 1' of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Things progressed for the worse here, as the protestor, in a turn of events, decided to chain herself.

In the footage acquired below, you can see the 'Animal Rights Activists' stand up, walk up to the basket and wrap a chain around her neck, tethering her to the basket.

Security measures were called upon as the chain was cut and the protestor was escorted out by the authorities.

The third incident occurred last night during 'Game 4' of the Western Conference first round between the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies.

This time, however, security was alert and was quick to the scene to ensure no such antics took place. The 'Activist' sprints onto the field only to be brutally tackled by security, who then proceeds to show them out.

Another such event to occur for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

An Activist chains herself to the basket.

In light of recent events, speculations have arisen about whether other such related incidents could occur, considering the previous three events.

From the looks of it, the organization will most definitely have to prepare for such an event and stay vigilant for any such fiascos.

