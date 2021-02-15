UFC 258 payouts: How much did Kamaru Usman, Kelvin Gastelum and others make?

Kamaru Usman earned an estimated $1,590,000 for his performance against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, according to MMA Salaries. It is important to note that the fight purse is not official, but just an estimate based on their payouts from past fights.

Usman made $600,000 as his base salary. He raked in a whopping $900,000 as his share from the PPV buys, along with a performance bonus of $50,000. Kamaru Usman also earned $40,000 as sponsorship money, pocketing a total of $1,590,000.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum, who defeated Ian Heinisch at UFC 258, reportedly earned $315,000. With a victory over Heinisch, Gastelum got back into the win column after three consecutive losses.

Kelvin Gastelum is back in the win column with a unanimous decision victory at #UFC258 👏 pic.twitter.com/3lwPkhg7Oz — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 14, 2021

Kamaru Usman's opponent, Gilbert Burns, was the second-highest earner at UFC 258 despite his loss. The Brazilian returned home with an estimated amount of $330,000.

After receiving the performance bonus of $50,000, Julian Marquez, Pollyana Viana, and Anthony Hernandez earned $85,500, $95,000, and $86,000 respectively.

Kamaru Usman is confident about beating Georges St-Pierre if they ever fight

Kamaru Usman battered Georges St-Pierre's record for most consecutive wins in the UFC welterweight division. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recorded his 13th straight victory in the 170-pound weight class at UFC 258 with a win over Gilbert Burns. 'GSP' infamously won his last welterweight fight in 2013 against Johny Hendricks.

At the post-fight press conference, Kamaru Usman stated that he has the utmost respect for St-Pierre, but if they were to fight, he would overpower the former UFC great.

"I love George, I really do. I mean, one of the inspirations early when I started watching this sport but I'm a whole different animal nowadays. It's a different ball game, I love George, I think George is tough, you know. I consider him one of the greatest but I fight with me and George, okay. George was massive with the jab but you saw what I did with jabs."

Kamaru Usman has been keeping an eye on the welterweight division’s GOAT 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjPOLVxZpq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021

UFC president Dana White also heaped praise on Kamaru Usman by saying that the 33-year-old could go on to achieve GOAT status if he continues to fight the same way.