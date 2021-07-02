Marvin Vettori shares his prediction for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Marvin Vettori is convinced that Dustin Poirier will beat Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight.

During a recent interview with MMA Uncensored, 'The Italian Dream' picked a winner among the UFC 264 headliners. Vettori also added that he won't be present at the T-Mobile Arena on July 10 for the pay-per-view..

"No, I won't be at the event... I think Poirer (will) still do it again. I think so," said Marvin Vettori.

Although Marvin Vettori didn't elaborate on his response, he did explain why he thinks Poirier will cruise past McGregor in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda ahead of his fight against Kevin Holland in April of this year.

According to the 27-year-old, McGregor is a 'step behind' Poirier, claiming that the Irishman will have lost time while rectifying the mistakes he committed at UFC 257.

"Whenever you're working on a mistake that you made in the fight before for the next fight, you're a step behind. And by the time you've worked on that, you're a step behind and this guy's (Poirier) been working on the next thing," Marvin Vettori told Sportskeeda's Andy Whitelaw.

McGregor and Poirier competed in a rematch at UFC 257. After a comfortable first round, 'The Notorious' received devastating calf kicks from Poirier in the second frame, which he barely checked.

Struggling to stand, the Irishman was knocked out for the first time in his MMA career.

"This guy just talks" - Marvin Vettori on fellow UFC middleweight Darren Till

Marvin Vettori was scheduled to fight Darren Till at UFC on ABC 2 in April 2021. However, the Englishman broke his collarbone and was consequently forced to withdraw from the fight. He was replaced by Kevin Holland, whom Vettori defeated comfortably.

Till, best known for his social media presence, started mocking Vettori after he accused 'The Gorilla' of faking his injury.

Vettori's recent comments about Till prove there is no love lost between the two.

"The moment he (Darren Till) puts my name in his mouth, he gets hurt. By default, he gets hurt whenever he puts my name into his mouth. It is what it is. Like I said, this guy just talks. They don't even have no arguments. I don't even know what to say," said Marvin Vettori.

