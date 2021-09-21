Chael Sonnen claims Nick Diaz may call out Khabib Nurmagomedov if he wins at UFC 266

Chael Sonnen made a remarkable claim about Nick Diaz on Tuesday. He suggested the former welterweight title challenger is set to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov if he wins at UFC 266.

Nick Diaz is scheduled to face Robbie Lawler this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. According to Sonnen, with a dominant victory, Diaz might look to challenge former lightweight champion Khabib to a welterweight bout.

Speaking to Jorge Sedano during the latest edition of the Chael Sonnen show on ESPN+, the 44-year-old retired mixed martial artist added that his source was pretty sure about Nick Diaz's upcoming challenge.

"I'm sitting on something, partner! I've been waiting for this very moment to pull this out of my sleeve. I've got a source named Tommy from the Bronx and I said to Tommy 'I am going to put your name on ESPN.' He said Chael you go ahead, 'my sources are good.' He claims that Nick Diaz, with an impressive win over Robbie Lawler, plans to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov. I don't know where that comes from. That is interesting though. You want to talk about one of my favourite moments. If he calls out Khabib, gets a response from him, piques Khabib's interest and comes back at 170 (pounds), should it happen, that would be my favorite Nick Diaz moment," said Chael Sonnen.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn't fought since UFC 254 last October. After his victory over Justin Gaethje, he announced his retirement from the sport.

Nick Diaz will return to the octagon after six years this weekend

Nick Diaz will make his highly anticipated MMA return on Saturday at UFC 266. The 38-year-old American fighter will take on former rival Robbie Lawler in the second ever five-round non-title and non-main event bout in UFC history. The first was contested between Diaz's younger brother Nate and Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

The duo previously squared off at UFC 47 in April 2004. Nick Diaz knocked out Lawler in the second round.

