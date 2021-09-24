"I want him to win so he can fight again" - Sean O'Malley backs Nick Diaz to beat Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

UFC bantamweight sensation Sean O'Malley has expressed his support for Nick Diaz in his rematch against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 on Saturday.

The two welterweight legends first fought at UFC 47 in April 2004. Nick Diaz knocked out Robbie Lawler during the fight. Since then, the former has unsuccessfully challenged for both the interim and main welterweight belts, while the latter has gone on to win the title.

Nick Diaz will make a comeback to the octagon after a six-year break at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.

Sean O'Malley expressed his delight at the 38-year-old's return during the latest edition of The BrO'Malley Show on YouTube. He said:

"In the (UFC 266) main event, Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler. Even Brian Ortega said that was the main event. I mean come on, it is Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler rematch! It's sweet, Nick Diaz is back! I want him to win just so he can fight again. I gotta go with Nick, dude. Hopefully, he's just durable. That's how him and (his brother) Nate win a lot of fights. And then it's also due to their skills, obviously. But they're just so durable and people get tired beating on them. I'm hoping that Nick pulls through. That would be so sweet. But Robbie might just do it too."

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss with his brother Daniel about UFC 266 and more below:

Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) last fought in the UFC back in January 2015 when he faced former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. It ended as a no-contest after both fighters tested positive for banned substances.

Meanwhile, Robbie Lawler (28-15, 1 NC) took on Neil Magny in August last year. He lost the contest via unanimous decision.

Sean O'Malley vs. Brian Kelleher is not confirmed for December yet

UFC bantamweight fighter Brian Kelleher recently claimed he would fight Sean O'Malley next. He even exchanged a few tweets with O'Malley's coach Tim Welch. The duo seems to have agreed on December 11 as a potential date for the bout.

However, the fight hasn't been offered yet, according to MMA Fighting reporter Mike Heck.

Mike Heck @MikeHeck_JR FWIW: any reports about a fight between Sean O’Malley and Brian Kelleher for UFC 269 are premature, I’m told. Doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but the fight hasn’t even been offered yet, even though (clearly) Kelleher wants it, and even O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch is open to it. FWIW: any reports about a fight between Sean O’Malley and Brian Kelleher for UFC 269 are premature, I’m told. Doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but the fight hasn’t even been offered yet, even though (clearly) Kelleher wants it, and even O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch is open to it.

Sean O'Malley has already refused to fight No.8 bantamweight contender and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in November after beating Kris Moutinho in July. He apparently wants to fight at UFC 269 in December, and Brian Kelleher might be his opponent.

